Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 14 to 158,219. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia Records 1,195 New COVID-19 Cases

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 10 October 2022 17:48
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 1,195 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,446,143.
 
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 1,518 to 6,272,053.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 14 to 158,219.

WHO

The perception that the COVID-19 pandemic is over is understandable, but misguided, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
 
According to him, a new and even more dangerous variant could emerge at any time, and vast numbers of people remain unprotected. 
 
WHO and its partners are working with countries to drive uptake of COVID-19 vaccination by getting COVID-19 vaccines to where people are, through mobile units, door-to-door campaigns and by mobilizing community leaders.
 
(WAH)

Indonesia to Offer Scholarships at Education Fair in Timor Leste

Ministry Readies Regulations, Technology to Support One Data Indonesia Program

Governor Readies Pumps to Handle Floods, Extreme Weather in Jakarta

