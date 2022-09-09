English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Qdenga vaccine is a Live Attenuated Tetravalent Dengue Vaccine. (Photo: medcom.id)
Qdenga vaccine is a Live Attenuated Tetravalent Dengue Vaccine. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia's BPOM Issues Distribution Permit for Qdenga Dengue Vaccine

Antara • 09 September 2022 19:00
Jakarta: The National Agency of Drug and Food Control (BPOM) has issued a distribution permit for a dengue vaccine, with the trademark Qdenga, to be used in Indonesia.
 
"According to supporting clinical study data, indications for the use of Qdenga vaccine is for people aged 6-45 years in two doses, with an interval of three months between doses via subcutaneous injection into the upper arm muscle," Head of BPOM Penny K. Lukito stated in a press release received here on Friday.
 
The distribution permit for Qdenga was issued on Friday. Qdenga is a vaccine for the prevention of dengue disease caused by the dengue virus among people aged six to 45 years, produced by IDT Biologika GmbH Germany and registered under the name of Takeda GmbH Germany.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


This vaccine is the second dengue vaccine to be approved by BPOM after Dengvaxia, which is registered under the name of PT Aventis Pharma.
 
Qdenga vaccine is a Live Attenuated Tetravalent Dengue Vaccine (TDV) that comprises four strains of dengue virus: attenuated dengue serotype 2 strain (TDV-2), recombinant dengue serotype 2/1 strain (TDV-1), recombinant dengue serotype 2/3 strain (TDV-3), and recombinant dengue serotype 2/4 strain (TDV-4).
 
"The TDV-2 strain vaccine is made from the attenuated Dengue Virus type 2," she said.
 
The overall efficacy of the Qdenga vaccine for dengue fever prevention is 80.2 percent, while its efficacy for preventing hospitalization due to the dengue virus is 95.4 percent.
 
The vaccine showed good efficacy on seropositive subjects, or those who have antibodies against the dengue virus, and seronegative subjects, or those not having antibodies against the dengue virus.
 
In addition, the side effects reported were mild to moderate in general.
 
According to Lukito, approval of the Qdenga vaccine had been discussed at a meeting of the National Committee for Drug Evaluation involving experts in various fields, including pharmacology, epidemiology, immunology, pharmacy, vaccinology, clinicians, regulators, related clinicians association, and other government institutions.
 
"The distribution permit for the Qdenga vaccine by BPOM is in accordance with the requirements for a new vaccine that refers to the WHO standards," she stated.
 
Moreover, the approval is based on results of the evaluation of pre-clinical trial results' data, clinical trial results, and data on vaccine quality tests, she remarked. 
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The number can be increased to 40 million doses per year in 2023. (Photo: medcom.id)

Bio Farma Ready to Produce 20 Million Doses of IndoVac COVID-19 Vaccine

Over 171.1 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Memasuki Usia 25 Tahun, 2 Hal ini Harus Sudah Diperoleh

BACA JUGA
Minister Pushes for Public Assistance to Boost Palm Oil Industry in Indonesia

Minister Pushes for Public Assistance to Boost Palm Oil Industry in Indonesia

English
palm
Indonesia Adds 2,804 COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 2,804 COVID-19 Cases

English
indonesian government
Minister Pushes to Optimalize Investment for 5 Super-Priority Tourism Destinations

Minister Pushes to Optimalize Investment for 5 Super-Priority Tourism Destinations

English
investment
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Waduh, Pemerintah Buka Opsi Tunda Pembayaran Proyek Gegara Harga BBM
Ekonomi

Waduh, Pemerintah Buka Opsi Tunda Pembayaran Proyek Gegara Harga BBM

Berkurang, DKI Laporkan 1.166 Kasus Covid-19 Hari Ini
Nasional

Berkurang, DKI Laporkan 1.166 Kasus Covid-19 Hari Ini

Unair Janjikan 'Hadiah' Bagi <i>Whistleblower</i> Kasus Suap di Penerimaan Mahasiswa Baru
Pendidikan

Unair Janjikan 'Hadiah' Bagi Whistleblower Kasus Suap di Penerimaan Mahasiswa Baru

Hattrick Riyan Ardiyansyah Bawa PSIS Bekuk PS Tira Persikabo
Olahraga

Hattrick Riyan Ardiyansyah Bawa PSIS Bekuk PS Tira Persikabo

Periode Berkabung Kerajaan Resmi akan Dimulai Hingga 7 Hari Setelah Pemakaman Ratu
Internasional

Periode Berkabung Kerajaan Resmi akan Dimulai Hingga 7 Hari Setelah Pemakaman Ratu

Selimut Jadi Solusi Mobil Listrik yang Terbakar
Otomotif

Selimut Jadi Solusi Mobil Listrik yang Terbakar

9 Pengumuman Besar di Ajang Apple iPhone 14
Teknologi

9 Pengumuman Besar di Ajang Apple iPhone 14

Ucapan Duka Selebritas Dunia untuk Kepergian Ratu Elizabeth II, dari Kriss Jenner sampai Mick Jagger
Hiburan

Ucapan Duka Selebritas Dunia untuk Kepergian Ratu Elizabeth II, dari Kriss Jenner sampai Mick Jagger

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!