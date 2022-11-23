English  
The ruins of buildings caused by the earthquake. Photo: BNPB
Buried for 3 Day, A Boy Successfully Evacuated from Rubble After Quake

Fajar Nugraha, P Aditya Prakasa • 23 November 2022 20:06
Bandung: A boy was found safe after three days of being buried in a collapsed building due to an earthquake in Cianjur Regency, West Java, Wednesday, November 23, 2022. The victim was found by joint officers in Kampung Rawa Cina, Nagrak Village, Cianjur Regency, West Java.
 
In a video recording circulating on social media, joint officers can be seen searching for victims in the ruins of buildings caused by the earthquake. Finally, the officers evacuated the victim from a large hole in the rubble.
 
West Java Regional Police Public Relations Head Ibrahim Tompo said a joint team of 61 officers, including one from Mobile Brigade, was searching for victims. They succeeded in evacuating the children who were buried under the rubble of the earthquake.
 
"At 10.05 WIB, the joint SAR team found Rafka, who was seven years old, buried for three days," he said through an official statement, Wednesday.
 
The original rescue was when dozens of members cleared materials from a destroyed house. Then, they dismantled and drilled a hole in the wall after hearing a child's voice.
 
After checking, the victim was successfully lifted and taken on a motorbike to receive medical treatment. Cheers also coloured the dramatic rescue.
 
He said officers were still searching for victims because they received reports that one female victim was still buried. Officers are in the process of searching using equipment from the Fire Department.
 
"Reportedly one female victim is still buried, is in the process of searching using equipment from the fire department," he said.
 
(FJR)

