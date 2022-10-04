English  
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
Nearly 63.8 Million Indonesians Have Received COVID Booster Dose: Govt

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 04 October 2022 18:04
Jakarta: Some 20,962 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 171,247,271, Indonesia's covid-19 task force reported on Tuesday.
 
Furthermore, 117,252 people received their third dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination to 63,787,218.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update


The Indonesian government recorded 1,851 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,437,750.
 
From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 1,538 to 6,262,820..
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 13 to 158,156.
 
(WAH)

