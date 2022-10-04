English  
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

Jokowi to Issue Decree on Fact-Finding Team to Investigate Kanjuruhan Tragedy

Andhika Prasetyo, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 04 October 2022 12:55
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo is set to issue a Presidential Decree regarding the formation of the Joint Independent Fact-Finding Team (TGIPF) to investigate the deadly incident at Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang, East Java
 
According to Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and security Affairs Mahfud MD, this decree is very important because it contains detailed rules regarding the fact-finding team.
 
Thus, the team is expected to be able to work in a focused and fast manner in uncovering the root causes of the incident that claimed 125 lives.
 
"With this Presidential Decree, we have a kegal basis," Mahfud said, Tuesday, 4 October 2022.
 
TGIPF is led by Mahfud MD as chairman, while the deputy chair position is filled by Minister of Youth and Sports Zainudin Amali and the secretary position is filled by former public prosecutor Nur Rochmad.
 
The members of the joint team are UI academic Rhenald Kasali, UNY Rector  Sumaryanto, Save Our Soccer Coordinator Akmal Marhali, football journalist Anton Sanjoyo, former PSSI administrator Nugroho Setiawan, Former BNPB Head Doni Monardo, KONI Deputy General Chair Suwarno, Former West Kalimantan Police Deputy Chief Sri Handayani, former KPK leader Laode M Syarif and former national team player Kurniawan Dwi Yulianto.

(WAH)

