Jakarta's National Monument Square (Photo: Medcom.id)
Jakarta's National Monument Square (Photo: Medcom.id)

Jakarta Acting Governor to Revitalize Monas Area

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 20 October 2022 12:32
Jakarta: Acting Governor of Jakarta Heru Budi Hartono has revealed the government's plan to revitalize the National Monument (Monas) Square in Central Jakarta.  This revitalization aims to make the Monas area greener.
 
"We will combine  various trees," said Heru at the Jakarta City Hall on Thursday, October 20, 2022.
 
According to Heru, the government is also planning to renovate the parking lot of the Indonesian Restaurant and Garden Association (IRTI).  The parking lot is located near the Monas area.
 
"We will discuss it with experts later," he said.
 
Even so, Heru could not confirm when the plan would be executed. A number of aspects still need to be finalized and coordinated with all stakeholders.
 
Previously, SOE Minister Erick Thohir and Heru agreed to fix a number of public facilities. The Improvements aims to encourage people to use public transportation.
 
Erick wants more trees in the Monas area. Thus, there will be more green areas in Jakarta.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


(WAH)

