Indonesia Prioritizes Development of Human Resources in 2023: Minister

"The government continues to strengthen programs to improve quality and competitive human resources," he noted in his statement received here Friday.
Effendy remarked that the human resource development program covered three main issues of reducing poverty, lowering stunting prevalence, and conducting revitalization of vocational schools.
"We hope that all stakeholders, including the world of education, can play an active role and take part in succeeding the human resource priority program," he affirmed.
The minister stated that the government's efforts to deal with eradicating extreme poverty were made by launching programs to reduce the burden of public spending, programs to increase people's income, and programs to reduce the number of regions with poverty.
"This program must be carried out through movements consisting of several elements," he said.
Furthermore, he noted that the government had also issued Government Regulation Number 68 of 2022 on the Revitalization of Vocational Education and Vocational Training as an effort to prepare superior, competent, productive, and competitive human resources.
The minister is optimistic that all parties would collaborate to prepare competent and competitive human resources as capital to realize an advanced Indonesia.
"To achieve this, all parties must synergize and collaborate to help our existing resources to be used effectively and efficiently," Effendy stated.
He said the government estimated Indonesia's economic growth in the third quarter of 2022 to reach 5.7 percent. Meanwhile, Indonesia's economic growth projection is expected to reach 5.3 percent in 2023.
With this growth rate, it shows that Indonesia's economy is very resilient. This figure is also strong capital for the Indonesian economy to face the threat of a world recession.
"All parties should be grateful because this growth has been relatively good. We can still be optimistic about recording economic growth in 2023 at this time," he added.