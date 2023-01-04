English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Jakarta skyline (Photo: MI)
Jakarta skyline (Photo: MI)

Jakarta Prepares Pumps against Coastal Flooding

Antara • 04 January 2023 19:29
Jakarta: The Jakarta provincial government has prepared water pumps to anticipate coastal flooding in the capital's northern area that is estimated to occur on January 3-10, 2023.
 
“Several pumps that we have prepared are on standby," Acting Governor of Jakarta Heru Budi Hartono said here on Wednesday.
 
He called on the public to regularly check the information from the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) regarding weather forecast and disaster early warning.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"The BMKG has alerted (people in) the coastal areas (to remain vigilant of potential disaster) between January 3 and January 10. Certainly, I also ask the public to always check the BMKG warning," he remarked.
 
The Jakarta Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) has continued to disseminate information on the weather forecast and disaster early warnings from BMKG through social media.
 
According to the weather agency, coastal flooding may occur on January 6, 2023, due to the full moon phenomenon that can potentially increase the height of sea tide levels.
 
Thus, the community is urged to always stay alert to anticipate the impact of maximum sea tides.
 
The public can obtain the latest information on sea tides on the BPBD website.
 
Furthermore, the Jakarta BPBD has provided the Jakarta Alert Call Center 112 service for residents in an emergency situation and in need of help from the agency.
 
Meanwhile, the Jakarta Water Resources (SDA) Office has prepared 461 mobile water pumps at five locations across the province to mitigate the impact of extreme weather that is forecast by BMKG to last until early January of 2023.
 
The office also deploys 502 stationary pumps at 181 locations, 4,179 SDA officers in six areas, as well as 1,753 water pump and gate operators at five locations across Jakarta.
 
The SDA Office also prepares 230 units of heavy equipment and 464 garbage trucks to be used for river dredging.
 
Earlier, the Jakarta BPBD had conducted cloud seeding to mitigate extreme weather conditions in the region.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin (Photo: MI)

VP Visits Cianjur to Inspect Quake-Affected Areas

Jakarta Finalizing Giant Sea Wall Concept: Acting Governor

Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Rail Project to Be Completed on Time: KAI

BACA JUGA
Indonesian Police Reviews Establishing Police Units in 4 New Papuan Provinces

Indonesian Police Reviews Establishing Police Units in 4 New Papuan Provinces

English
police
Anak Krakatau Volcano Erupts, Spews 3,000m Column of Ash

Anak Krakatau Volcano Erupts, Spews 3,000m Column of Ash

English
Volcano Eruption
Over 13,301 Indonesians Receive Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose in Past 24 Hours

Over 13,301 Indonesians Receive Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose in Past 24 Hours

English
vaccine
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Garuda Indonesia Gugat Balik 2 <i>Lessors</i> Pesawat
Ekonomi

Garuda Indonesia Gugat Balik 2 Lessors Pesawat

Kasus Covid-19 Bertambah 597 Hari Ini
Nasional

Kasus Covid-19 Bertambah 597 Hari Ini

Tren Dekorasi Rumah di 2023
Properti

Tren Dekorasi Rumah di 2023

AS Lakukan Eksekusi Pertama Terhadap Perempuan Transgender
Internasional

AS Lakukan Eksekusi Pertama Terhadap Perempuan Transgender

Siap-Siap, Musuhnya Tambah Ban Bakal Hadir
Otomotif

Siap-Siap, Musuhnya Tambah Ban Bakal Hadir

Investasi ke Keamanan Siber dan Cloud Diprediksi Naik 20%
Teknologi

Investasi ke Keamanan Siber dan Cloud Diprediksi Naik 20%

Jangan Jemawa, Timnas Indonesia Masih Banyak PR
Olahraga

Jangan Jemawa, Timnas Indonesia Masih Banyak PR

Mau Masuk UIN Jakarta? Ini 5 Jalur Seleksi pada 2023
Pendidikan

Mau Masuk UIN Jakarta? Ini 5 Jalur Seleksi pada 2023

Ahmad Dhani Bikin Trauma, Maia Estianty Bersyukur Bertemu Irwan Mussry
Hiburan

Ahmad Dhani Bikin Trauma, Maia Estianty Bersyukur Bertemu Irwan Mussry

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!