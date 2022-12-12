FAO, Japan Strengthen Cooperation to Boost Food Security in Afghanistan

The resources will fund a 12-month emergency project beginning January 2023.
It will support 42,700 people from Kapisa province (Hissa-e-Awali Kohistan and Nijrab districts) and Panjshir province (Rukha and Darah districts) who are food insecure and depend on livestock and poultry as source of food and income.
"We are pleased to announce additional funding from the Government of Japan to FAO to continue supporting the most vulnerable livestock keeping households in Panjshir and Kapisa Provinces to be food and nutrition secure," said Japan Ambassador to Afghanistan Takashi Okada in a media release on Monday.
In 2022, the Government of Japan contributed USD 14 million to FAO in Afghanistan to provide direct humanitarian assistance to over 550,000 food-insecure people in 11 of Afghanistan's 34 provinces in cooperation with Japan International Cooperation Agency.
"We welcome the timely and continuous support of the Japanese Government in our work to secure Afghanistan's food future. Responding to the deep food insecurity crisis with short-term emergency assistance is vital. But at the same time, now is the time to start laying foundations for the longer-term sustainable production of nutritious food for current and future needs, enabling households to re-build productive livelihood assets and stimulate local markets," said Richard Trenchard, the United Nations (UN) Agency's Representative in Afghanistan.
Afghanistan remains one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.
It is estimated that a record 28.3 million people will need humanitarian and protection assistance in 2023, a massive two thirds of the total population, up from 24.4 million in 2022 and 18.4 million in 2021.