English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Afghanistan remains one of the world's worst humanitarian crises. (Photo: medcom.id)
Afghanistan remains one of the world's worst humanitarian crises. (Photo: medcom.id)

FAO, Japan Strengthen Cooperation to Boost Food Security in Afghanistan

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 12 December 2022 18:24
Kabul: The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has today received additional funding of USD 1.9 million from the Government of Japan to improve access and availability of nutritious food for vulnerable and food-insecure smallholder households in Afghanistan as well as protecting their livestock.
 
The resources will fund a 12-month emergency project beginning January 2023. 
 
It will support 42,700 people from Kapisa province (Hissa-e-Awali Kohistan and Nijrab districts) and Panjshir province (Rukha and Darah districts) who are food insecure and depend on livestock and poultry as source of food and income.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"We are pleased to announce additional funding from the Government of Japan to FAO to continue supporting the most vulnerable livestock keeping households in Panjshir and Kapisa Provinces to be food and nutrition secure," said Japan Ambassador to Afghanistan Takashi Okada in a media release on Monday.
 
In 2022, the Government of Japan contributed USD 14 million to FAO in Afghanistan to provide direct humanitarian assistance to over 550,000 food-insecure people in 11 of Afghanistan's 34 provinces in cooperation with Japan International Cooperation Agency.
 
"We welcome the timely and continuous support of the Japanese Government in our work to secure Afghanistan's food future. Responding to the deep food insecurity crisis with short-term emergency assistance is vital. But at the same time, now is the time to start laying foundations for the longer-term sustainable production of nutritious food for current and future needs, enabling households to re-build productive livelihood assets and stimulate local markets," said Richard Trenchard, the United Nations (UN) Agency's Representative in Afghanistan.
 
Afghanistan remains one of the world's worst humanitarian crises. 
 
It is estimated that a record 28.3 million people will need humanitarian and protection assistance in 2023, a massive two thirds of the total population, up from 24.4 million in 2022 and 18.4 million in 2021.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) is supporting various humanitarian initiatives. (Photo: medcom.id)

Singapore Red Cross Supports Ukrainian Communities Facing Harsh Winter

UK Announces Additional £4.5 million to Support Rohingya Refugees in Bangladesh

Agriculture Still Bolstering Indonesia's GDP Growth amid Crisis: Economist

BACA JUGA
Marine Waste Management Crucial for Realizing Sustainable Tourism in Indonesia: Minister

Marine Waste Management Crucial for Realizing Sustainable Tourism in Indonesia: Minister

English
tourism
Bali Tourism to Remain Unaffected by New Indonesian Criminal Code: Governor

Bali Tourism to Remain Unaffected by New Indonesian Criminal Code: Governor

English
tourism
Tobacco Excise Increase to Help Control Cigarette Consumption in Indonesia: Minister

Tobacco Excise Increase to Help Control Cigarette Consumption in Indonesia: Minister

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Sri Mulyani: Bea Cukai Gencar Tindak Peredaran Rokok Ilegal
Ekonomi

Sri Mulyani: Bea Cukai Gencar Tindak Peredaran Rokok Ilegal

Pasukan Israel Kembali Bunuh Warga Palestina, Kali Ini Gadis Remaja 16 Tahun
Internasional

Pasukan Israel Kembali Bunuh Warga Palestina, Kali Ini Gadis Remaja 16 Tahun

Kasus Covid-19 Bertambah 1.225 Hari Ini
Nasional

Kasus Covid-19 Bertambah 1.225 Hari Ini

Yamaha Kembangkan Mesin dengan Material Serat Kayu
Otomotif

Yamaha Kembangkan Mesin dengan Material Serat Kayu

Tahun Depan, Ahsan/Hendra tidak Pasang Target Muluk-muluk
Olahraga

Tahun Depan, Ahsan/Hendra tidak Pasang Target Muluk-muluk

Ca Bau Kan Karya Abadi Remy Sylado
Hiburan

Ca Bau Kan Karya Abadi Remy Sylado

Erina Gudono Istri Kaesang: Awardee 6 Beasiswa Top dan Jebolan Ivy League
Pendidikan

Erina Gudono Istri Kaesang: Awardee 6 Beasiswa Top dan Jebolan Ivy League

Siapa Donald Pandiangan, Pria Pemegang Panah di Google Doodle Hari Ini?
Teknologi

Siapa Donald Pandiangan, Pria Pemegang Panah di Google Doodle Hari Ini?

Ini 2 Skema Pembangunan Rumah Contoh Tahan Gempa di Cianjur
Properti

Ini 2 Skema Pembangunan Rumah Contoh Tahan Gempa di Cianjur

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!