Yudo Margono Expected to Improve TNI

The Indonesian parliament hopes that the Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy (KSAL) could bring the Indonesian military to a higher level.
"The DPR hopes that the performance of the TNI will improve," said DPR Speaker Puan Maharani at the Parliament Complex, Senayan, Jakarta on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.
The former Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Cultural affairs also asked the TNI to carry out their duties, including strengthening the unity of Indonesia.
According to her, Yudo should be able to continue the work that has been carried out by the current TNI Commander General Andika Perkasa who will enter retirement age this month.
"But also how to improve and strengthen things that must continue to be carried out, for the nation and the state," she said.