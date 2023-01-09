English  
Jakarta's National Monument Square (Photo: Medcom.id)
Labor Party to Hold Rally in Jakarta to Oppose Perppu on Job Creation

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Despian Nurhidayat • 09 January 2023 16:00
Jakarta: Labor Party President Said Iqbal has stated that his party would hold a demonstration in front of the State Palace in Jakarta, on Saturday, January 14, 2023. 
 
According to him, workers who are members of the Trade Unions and Farmers Unions would also join the demonstration.
 
"This action raises one issue, namely rejecting or opposing Perppu Number 2 of 2022 concerning Job Creation," said Said in an online press conference on Monday, January 9, 2023.
 
He said more than 10 thousand people would partake in the demonstration. They would come from Greater Jakarta, Serang, Cilegon, Karawang, Purwakarta and West Bandung.
 
Simultaneously, he said, similar rallies will also be carried out in several industrial centers, such as Bandung, Semarang, and Surabaya. Events would also carried out in Banda Aceh, Medan, Palembang, Bengkulu, Batam, Balikpapan, Banjarmasina and other regions.
 
"Including Ternate, Mataram, Makassar, Palu, Gorontalo, and several other cities in Papua region and Eastern Indonesia," he continued.

After taking part in the demonstration, the participants would gather in Kelapa Gading to take part in the opening of the Labor Party's National Working Meeting.
 
(WAH)

