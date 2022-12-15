English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Many criminals have often used Singapore as a safe haven from prosecution. (Photo: medcom.id)
Many criminals have often used Singapore as a safe haven from prosecution. (Photo: medcom.id)

Extradition Law Will Make Law Enforcement More Optimal: Lawmaker

Antara • 15 December 2022 21:57
Jakarta: The law on ratifying the Indonesia-Singapore extradition treaty will make law enforcement more maximal, Deputy Chairman of Commission III of the House of Representatives (DPR) Ahmad Sahroni has said.
 
"The passage of the bill on ratifying the extradition treaty (into law) will make law enforcement far more maximal. In addition, it also shows how great is the confidence between the two countries," he observed in a written statement released in Jakarta on Thursday.
 
Many criminals have often used the Southeast Asian country as a safe haven from prosecution.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"If we look at what has happened, Singapore has often served as a main destination for criminals," he said.
 
He then warned criminals who have fled to Singapore to prepare for extradition following the passage of the bill on ratifying the extradition treaty into law.
 
"With the passage of the bill into law, the corruptors must prepare (for extradition). There is no other place for state money thieves to flee," he said.
 
The Indonesian parliament passed the bill into law at its 13th plenary meeting during the second session of 2022–2023.
 
"Can the bill on ratifying the extradition treaty between the governments of Indonesia and Singapore be endorsed into a law?" DPR chairperson Puan Maharani asked at the plenary meeting at the parliament building in Jakarta on Thursday.
 
All DPR members and faction representatives who were present at the meeting answered the question in the affirmative.
 
Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna H. Laoly said that the ratification of the bill into law is a follow-up to the extradition treaty signed by the two countries in Bintan, Riau Islands, on January 25, 2022. 
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The Parliament Building Complex (Photo:Medcom.id)

DPR Approves Extradition Treaty between Indonesia, Singapore

KPK Holds Sting Operation in Surabaya

Prosecutors Instructed to Study Indonesia's New Criminal Code

BACA JUGA
South Korea's Lotte Chemical to Build Petrochemical Plant in Cilegon

South Korea's Lotte Chemical to Build Petrochemical Plant in Cilegon

English
south korea
Govt Cancels Decision to Hike Komodo National Park Entrance Fee

Govt Cancels Decision to Hike Komodo National Park Entrance Fee

English
tourism
Rp106.6 Trillion in Investment Absorbed by 19 Special Economic Zones: Ministry

Rp106.6 Trillion in Investment Absorbed by 19 Special Economic Zones: Ministry

English
investment
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
NasDem Minta Ruhut Setop Narasi Tak Berdasar
Nasional

NasDem Minta Ruhut Setop Narasi Tak Berdasar

Mengaku Keluar dari Vierratale, Ponsel Widi Ternyata Dibajak
Hiburan

Mengaku Keluar dari Vierratale, Ponsel Widi Ternyata Dibajak

OJK Ingatkan Dampak Pengetatan Moneter ke Ekonomi Digital
Ekonomi

OJK Ingatkan Dampak Pengetatan Moneter ke Ekonomi Digital

PSM Telan Kekalahan Pertama, Madura Beri Tekanan di Papan Atas
Olahraga

PSM Telan Kekalahan Pertama, Madura Beri Tekanan di Papan Atas

Beasiswa Brunei Darussalam 2023 Dibuka hingga 31 Desember, Cek Info Lengkapnya di Sini
Pendidikan

Beasiswa Brunei Darussalam 2023 Dibuka hingga 31 Desember, Cek Info Lengkapnya di Sini

Siapkan Kocek, Motor Listrik Bakal Dapat Subsidi Rp8 Juta
Otomotif

Siapkan Kocek, Motor Listrik Bakal Dapat Subsidi Rp8 Juta

Pada KTT ASEAN-Uni Eropa, Jokowi: Tidak Boleh Lagi Ada Pihak yang Mendikte
Internasional

Pada KTT ASEAN-Uni Eropa, Jokowi: Tidak Boleh Lagi Ada Pihak yang Mendikte

Cobain Fitur Baru Instagram Notes, Begini Caranya
Teknologi

Cobain Fitur Baru Instagram Notes, Begini Caranya

Lebih Tinggi dari GWK, Monumen Reog Senilai Rp84 Miliar Bakal Dibangun di Ponorogo
Properti

Lebih Tinggi dari GWK, Monumen Reog Senilai Rp84 Miliar Bakal Dibangun di Ponorogo

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!