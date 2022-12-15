Extradition Law Will Make Law Enforcement More Optimal: Lawmaker

"The passage of the bill on ratifying the extradition treaty (into law) will make law enforcement far more maximal. In addition, it also shows how great is the confidence between the two countries," he observed in a written statement released in Jakarta on Thursday.
Many criminals have often used the Southeast Asian country as a safe haven from prosecution.
"If we look at what has happened, Singapore has often served as a main destination for criminals," he said.
He then warned criminals who have fled to Singapore to prepare for extradition following the passage of the bill on ratifying the extradition treaty into law.
"With the passage of the bill into law, the corruptors must prepare (for extradition). There is no other place for state money thieves to flee," he said.
The Indonesian parliament passed the bill into law at its 13th plenary meeting during the second session of 2022–2023.
"Can the bill on ratifying the extradition treaty between the governments of Indonesia and Singapore be endorsed into a law?" DPR chairperson Puan Maharani asked at the plenary meeting at the parliament building in Jakarta on Thursday.
All DPR members and faction representatives who were present at the meeting answered the question in the affirmative.
Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna H. Laoly said that the ratification of the bill into law is a follow-up to the extradition treaty signed by the two countries in Bintan, Riau Islands, on January 25, 2022.