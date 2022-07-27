Jakarta: The Gerindra Party has decided to postpone its National Leadership Meeting (Rapimnas).
Initially, the meeting was planned to be held on July 30, 2022.
"So, it has been postponed," said Gerindra Party Executive Chairman Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, at the Parliament Complex, Senayan, Jakarta, Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
The Deputy Speaker of the Indonesian Parliament (DPR) conveyed the reason for the postponement of the Rapimnas.
According to him, Gerindra Party is currently exploring a political coalition with the National Awakening Party (PKB).
Thus, the Rapimnas agenda will not only ask for the willingness of the General Chairperson of Gerindra Prabowo Subianto to become a presidential candidate (candidate).
It is also projected to officially declare a coalition between the two parties.
He said Rapimnas would be held on August 13 ahead of Indonesia's Independence Day.
The member of DPR's Commission III said that the National Rapimnas would also be attended by the PKB leadership.