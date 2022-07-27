English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Gerindra Party General Chairman Prabowo Subianto (Photo: MI)
Gerindra Party General Chairman Prabowo Subianto (Photo: MI)

Gerindra Party's National Leadership Meeting Moved to August 13

Anggi Tondi Martaon • 27 July 2022 17:43
Jakarta: The Gerindra Party has decided to postpone its National Leadership Meeting (Rapimnas). 
 
Initially, the meeting was planned to be held on July 30, 2022.
 
"So, it has been postponed," said Gerindra Party Executive Chairman Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, at the Parliament Complex, Senayan, Jakarta, Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
 
The Deputy Speaker of the Indonesian Parliament (DPR) conveyed the reason for the postponement of the Rapimnas. 
 
According to him, Gerindra Party is currently exploring a political coalition with the National Awakening Party (PKB).

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Thus, the Rapimnas agenda will not only ask for the willingness of the General Chairperson of Gerindra Prabowo Subianto to become a presidential candidate (candidate). 
 
It is also projected to officially declare a coalition between the two parties.
 
He said Rapimnas would be held on August 13 ahead of Indonesia's Independence Day.
 
The member of DPR's Commission III said that the National Rapimnas would also be attended by the PKB leadership.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Over 169.9 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 169.9 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
vaccine
Indonesia Adds 6,438 COVID-19 Cases, 11 Deaths

Indonesia Adds 6,438 COVID-19 Cases, 11 Deaths

English
covid-19
Frozen Dew Phenomenon at Mount Semeru Draws Tourists: Tourism Office

Frozen Dew Phenomenon at Mount Semeru Draws Tourists: Tourism Office

English
tourism
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Berlian Merah Muda Terbesar dalam 300 Tahun Ditemukan di Angola
Internasional

Berlian Merah Muda Terbesar dalam 300 Tahun Ditemukan di Angola

Wapres: Cacar Monyet Belum Masuk Indonesia
Nasional

Wapres: Cacar Monyet Belum Masuk Indonesia

Erick Thohir Dorong BUMN Kerja Sama di 3 Sektor Ini dengan Jepang
Ekonomi

Erick Thohir Dorong BUMN Kerja Sama di 3 Sektor Ini dengan Jepang

Phyo Zeya Thaw, Musisi Rap Myanmar yang Ikut Dieksekusi Mati Junta Militer
Hiburan

Phyo Zeya Thaw, Musisi Rap Myanmar yang Ikut Dieksekusi Mati Junta Militer

5 Merek Otomotif Jepang Bersatu Demi Turunkan Emisi Karbon
Otomotif

5 Merek Otomotif Jepang Bersatu Demi Turunkan Emisi Karbon

5 Pemain Hebat yang Absen di Piala Dunia 2022
Olahraga

5 Pemain Hebat yang Absen di Piala Dunia 2022

Ini Link Download Logo HUT RI ke-77 Resmi dari Kementerian Sekretariat Negara
Teknologi

Ini Link Download Logo HUT RI ke-77 Resmi dari Kementerian Sekretariat Negara

Penjelasan Konsep Trinitas di Buku PPKN Tuai Protes, Ini Jawaban Kemendikbudristek
Pendidikan

Penjelasan Konsep Trinitas di Buku PPKN Tuai Protes, Ini Jawaban Kemendikbudristek

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan
Properti

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!