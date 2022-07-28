English  
Previously, The KPK had named Mardani a fugitive since Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (Photo: medcom.id/Candra)
Previously, The KPK had named Mardani a fugitive since Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (Photo: medcom.id/Candra)

Mardani Maming Surrenders to KPK

Candra Yuri Nuralam • 28 July 2022 18:12
Jakarta: The former regent of Tanah Bumbu Regency in South Kalimantan Province, Mardani Maming, visited the Red and White Building of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) today, July 28, 2022. 
 
He turned himself in after being named a fugitive in a case of alleged bribery and gratification related to a mining business permit in Tanah Bumbu Regency.
 
Mardani arrived at the KPK Headquarters at around 14.00 Western Indonesia Time (WIB).
 
"On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, I was declared a fugitive even though I have sent a letter and confirmation to the investigators that I will be present on July 28, 2022," said Mardani at the KPK Red and White Building, South Jakarta, Thursday, July 28, 2022.
 
Mardani was accompanied by his attorney when he visited the KPK. 

Mardani went straight to the KPK's Red and White Building to wait for investigators to examine him.
 
Previously, The KPK had named Mardani a fugitive since Tuesday, July 26, 2022. 
 
The Anti-Corruption Agency has also requested the assistance of the Criminal Investigation Unit at the National Police Headquarters to arrest Mardani.
 
(WAH)
