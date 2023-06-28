Eid Al-Adha 2023 Long Holiday, Police Prepare Traffic Changes

The Director of Law Enforcement (Dirgakkum) of the Traffic Corps (Korlantas) of the National Police Brigadier General Aan Suhanan said there were predictions of an increase in traffic, both heading west (Sumatra), east (Java) and south (Bogor and Bandung). This prediction is based on monitoring by Jasa Marga and the Ministry of Transportation
"With these predictions, the National Police, the Ministry of Transportation and stakeholders have prepared several alternatives for traffic engineering in Jakarta Cikampek itself, if later the PCR traffic flow ratio is close to 0.8, one-lane, two-lane contraflow traffic engineering will be carried out," said Dirgakkkum Korlantas Polri Brigadier General Aan Suhanan, Wednesday, 28 June 2023.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
Aan said that his party was not only trying to smooth the flow on the toll road. Regarding arterial routes, the National Police have also placed restrictions on the transportation of goods on the third axis and above at a predetermined time. This rule has been in effect since Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
Aan detailed the restrictions on the transportation of goods on axis 3 and above on Tuesday, 27 June 2023 from 04.00 WIB to 00.00 WIB. Then, on Wednesday, 28 June 2023 starting at 00.00 WIB.
"When we return on Sunday, July 2, 2023, we will place restrictions on the 3rd axis and up on certain road sections, to smooth the flow of traffic during joint holidays at Eid al-Adha in 2023," explained the one-star general.
Aan continued to prevent overcrowding towards tourist attractions, the police have also held coordination meetings with several stakeholders and officials. To anticipate density in tourist routes both in Java and outside Java.
"Police officers have prepared some traffic engineering that will be implemented when there is congestion on these tourist routes, it can divert traffic and then it can be contraflow or one way to tourist attractions," said Aan.
According to him, based on CCTV monitoring at NTMC Polri and Jasa Marga there has been an increase in traffic since 06.00 WIB entering the queue on the Jalan Layang Mohammed Bin Zayed (MBZ) route. However, it is still in the bustling category.
"The flow at 06.00 started to increase, which resulted in queues on the MBZ elevated toll road entering the MBZ direction. However, it is still in the busy, smooth category, meaning that traffic engineering has not yet been implemented, especially in Jakarta Cikampek," he said.
The National Police appealed to all people who will be traveling on this joint leave holiday to prepare for a fit body condition and ensure that the vehicles are in a safe condition. For your information, the government has decided to have a three-day Eid Al-Adha 2023 holiday. Namely a national holiday that falls on Thursday, 29 June 2023, and joint leave on Wednesday 28 June 2023 to Friday 30 June 2023. (Kevin Schreiber)