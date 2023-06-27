English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Garuda Indonesia has completed Phase I (Departure) of Hajj Flight 1444/2023. Photo: MI
Garuda Indonesia has completed Phase I (Departure) of Hajj Flight 1444/2023. Photo: MI

Garuda Indonesia Completes Phase I of Hajj Departure

Annisa ayu artanti • 27 June 2023 15:24
Jakarta: Garuda Indonesia has completed Phase I (Departure) of Hajj Flight 1444/2023. The completion of phase I of the 1444/2023 Hajj flight was marked by the departure of 165 prospective pilgrims from Batam embarkation served by GA-3502 to Jeddah at 22.41 on Friday, 23 June 2023.
 
Main Director of Garuda Indonesia, Irfan Setiaputra said, with the completion of phase I of Hajj 1444/2023, Garuda Indonesia has flown a total of 110,404 prospective pilgrims divided into 305 flying groups.
 
In this departure phase, Garuda Indonesia recorded an On Time Performance (OTP) of 88.9 percent.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"We are optimizing this commitment through flight operational readiness and intensive coordination with various stakeholders, especially to ensure Hajj flight services for all pilgrims can run smoothly and on time," said Irfan in a written statement, Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
  
Meanwhile, all prospective pilgrims also include the additional haj quota previously set by the Ministry of Religion of the Republic of Indonesia, which apart from being served from the nine embarkations that have been previously determined, they are also served from five additional embarkations, namely Jakarta-Bekasi, Kertajati, Surabaya, Palembang and Batam.
 
With the completion of Phase I of Hajj Flights this year, Garuda Indonesia has transported prospective pilgrims from Banda Aceh as many as 4,560 pilgrims, Balikpapan (6,082 pilgrims), Banjarmasin (5,568 pilgrims), Batam (476 pilgrims), Jakarta (19,366 pilgrims), Jakarta -Bekasi (393 congregations), Kertajati (318), Lombok (4,999 congregations), Makassar (16,864 congregations), Medan (8,142 congregations), Padang (6,607 congregations), Palembang (333 congregations), Solo (35,291 congregations), and Surabaya (1,405 congregations).
 
Overall, Phase I (Departure) of Hajj Garuda Indonesia this year, namely to Medina and Jeddah, has been carried out from 24 May to 23 June 2023. Furthermore, Phase II (Return) will be carried out from 4 July to 3 August 2023.
 
"We are very grateful for the success of completing flight services for more than 100 thousand pilgrims. Moreover, this year's Hajj flight presents its own challenges for us, where the total number of elderly pilgrims from Indonesia, which reaches more than 30 percent, is recorded as the largest in the last 10 years," said Irfan.
 
Irfan explained, Garuda Indonesia will continue to monitor the operational readiness of Phase II (Return) Hajj Flight 1444/2023 through intensive coordination with all relevant stakeholders and airport authorities.
 
"This is to ensure that this year's Hajj return process can run well and smoothly, so that the pilgrims can get safe and comfortable services, and arrive back in the country safely," said Irfan. (Kevin Schreiber)
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Garuda Indonesia. Foto: MI/Panca Syurkani

Garuda Indonesia Selesaikan Fase I Keberangkatan Haji

Lagi, Awak Kabin Garuda Indonesia Raih Predikat Terbaik di Dunia

Garuda Perbarui Prokes Penerbangan soal Pemakaian Masker di Pesawat

BACA JUGA
Active Mortars Found in the Gunungkidul Regency Government Area

Active Mortars Found in the Gunungkidul Regency Government Area

English
Yogyakarta
Luhut's Ambition to Achieve Net Zero Emissions

Luhut's Ambition to Achieve Net Zero Emissions

English
net zero emission
Obtaining JETP Support, PLN Ready to Accelerate 522 Green Projects to 2030

Obtaining JETP Support, PLN Ready to Accelerate 522 Green Projects to 2030

English
PLN
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Cara Cek Kuota Internet 3 dengan Mudah dan Cepat
Teknologi

Cara Cek Kuota Internet 3 dengan Mudah dan Cepat

Gawat, Kendaraan Cerdas Tergolong Rentan Serangan Siber
Otomotif

Gawat, Kendaraan Cerdas Tergolong Rentan Serangan Siber

Presiden Jokowi Geram RUU Perampasan Aset Tak Kunjung Rampung
Nasional

Presiden Jokowi Geram RUU Perampasan Aset Tak Kunjung Rampung

Biden Tegaskan AS dan NATO Tak Terlibat dalam Kudeta Wagner di Rusia
Internasional

Biden Tegaskan AS dan NATO Tak Terlibat dalam Kudeta Wagner di Rusia

Menkeu: Ekonomi RI Jadi Salah Satu yang Tumbuh Terkuat di Dunia
Ekonomi

Menkeu: Ekonomi RI Jadi Salah Satu yang Tumbuh Terkuat di Dunia

Kena Tipu Miliaran Rupiah, Fuji An: Hampir Gila Sih
Hiburan

Kena Tipu Miliaran Rupiah, Fuji An: Hampir Gila Sih

Real Madrid Tambah Kontrak Modric
Olahraga

Real Madrid Tambah Kontrak Modric

4 Beasiswa Kuliah ke Luar Negeri yang Wajibkan <i>Awardee</i>-nya Pulang ke Indonesia
Pendidikan

4 Beasiswa Kuliah ke Luar Negeri yang Wajibkan Awardee-nya Pulang ke Indonesia

Tidur Menghadap Utara Dilarang dalam <i>Feng Shui</i>, Ini Posisi yang Benar
Properti

Tidur Menghadap Utara Dilarang dalam Feng Shui, Ini Posisi yang Benar

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!