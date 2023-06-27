Garuda Indonesia Completes Phase I of Hajj Departure

Main Director of Garuda Indonesia, Irfan Setiaputra said, with the completion of phase I of Hajj 1444/2023, Garuda Indonesia has flown a total of 110,404 prospective pilgrims divided into 305 flying groups.
In this departure phase, Garuda Indonesia recorded an On Time Performance (OTP) of 88.9 percent.
"We are optimizing this commitment through flight operational readiness and intensive coordination with various stakeholders, especially to ensure Hajj flight services for all pilgrims can run smoothly and on time," said Irfan in a written statement, Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
Meanwhile, all prospective pilgrims also include the additional haj quota previously set by the Ministry of Religion of the Republic of Indonesia, which apart from being served from the nine embarkations that have been previously determined, they are also served from five additional embarkations, namely Jakarta-Bekasi, Kertajati, Surabaya, Palembang and Batam.
With the completion of Phase I of Hajj Flights this year, Garuda Indonesia has transported prospective pilgrims from Banda Aceh as many as 4,560 pilgrims, Balikpapan (6,082 pilgrims), Banjarmasin (5,568 pilgrims), Batam (476 pilgrims), Jakarta (19,366 pilgrims), Jakarta -Bekasi (393 congregations), Kertajati (318), Lombok (4,999 congregations), Makassar (16,864 congregations), Medan (8,142 congregations), Padang (6,607 congregations), Palembang (333 congregations), Solo (35,291 congregations), and Surabaya (1,405 congregations).
Overall, Phase I (Departure) of Hajj Garuda Indonesia this year, namely to Medina and Jeddah, has been carried out from 24 May to 23 June 2023. Furthermore, Phase II (Return) will be carried out from 4 July to 3 August 2023.
"We are very grateful for the success of completing flight services for more than 100 thousand pilgrims. Moreover, this year's Hajj flight presents its own challenges for us, where the total number of elderly pilgrims from Indonesia, which reaches more than 30 percent, is recorded as the largest in the last 10 years," said Irfan.
Irfan explained, Garuda Indonesia will continue to monitor the operational readiness of Phase II (Return) Hajj Flight 1444/2023 through intensive coordination with all relevant stakeholders and airport authorities.
"This is to ensure that this year's Hajj return process can run well and smoothly, so that the pilgrims can get safe and comfortable services, and arrive back in the country safely," said Irfan. (Kevin Schreiber)