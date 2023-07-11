English  
ASEAN Ministerial plenary Meeting in Jakarta. Photo: Minister of Foreign Affairs
Two Focuses for Indonesia to Uphold Human Rights in ASEAN

Marcheilla Ariesta • 11 July 2023 19:19
Jakarta: Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi said ASEAN must take advantage of 75 years of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (HAM). He emphasized that this momentum must be a re-emphasis on the commitment of countries in Southeast Asia.
 
"We must take advantage of this momentum to recommit to the values enshrined in the declaration," said Retno at the opening of an interface meeting with representatives of the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR) in Jakarta, Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
 
He said differences should not be a reason for ASEAN to abandon pressing human rights issues in the region.

"Regardless of the complications on the ground, ASEAN must not falter," he said.
 
He said, ASEAN must maintain cooperation based on good faith and a willingness to learn from each other. According to Retno, ASEAN must focus on two areas.
 
"First, cultivate the habit of dialogue," he said.
 
Retno explained, regardless of differences, ASEAN must utilize dialogue to ensure sustainable progress in the field of human rights. According to him, the ASEAN human rights dialogue is proof of the maturity of the regional organization to engage in honest and open dialogue.
 
Retno suggested that the ASEAN human rights dialogue should continue to be carried out regularly.
 
The second focus, said Retno, is projecting ASEAN values globally.
 
He emphasized that ASEAN must set an example in projecting human rights values globally.
 
"ASEAN must also unite in rejecting politicization and double standards while proving our ability to overcome problems in our own backyard," he said.
 
Retno emphasized the importance of AICHR to continue to grow. According to him, these developments must go beyond capacity building activities and deliver impactful outcomes.
 
(FJR)

