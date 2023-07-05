Five Indonesian Citizens Successfully Evacuated from the Conflict Zone in Sudan

On June 21, the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum managed to evacuate a mother and her two children from Khartoum to Port Sudan. Furthermore, on June 27, two Indonesian citizens named Cicih and Rosita, who were in Atbarah, Nile River, were also successfully picked up and arrived at Port Sudan.
Currently, based on information on the website of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tuesday, July 4 2023, the five Indonesian citizens are in the temporary building of the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum in Port Sudan. There, they can wait to continue their return to Indonesia.
Previously, the five Indonesian citizens decided to stay in Sudan and not take part in the previous evacuation, due to family considerations and work reasons. However, with the increasing intensity of the conflict and for their safety, the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum continues to try to speed up the evacuation of Indonesian citizens who are in dangerous areas.
Happy smiles were clearly visible on the faces of the five Indonesian citizens after they managed to get out of the conflict area in Khartoum. They feel grateful because now they can return safely and continue their lives in Indonesia.
The Indonesian Ambassador to Sudan, Sunarko, expressed his gratitude that the five Indonesian citizens who were evacuated from Khartoum and other cities have arrived safely at Port Sudan. The Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum in Port Sudan remains committed to continuing efforts to assist the evacuation of Indonesian citizens who are still in Sudan, while continuing to monitor developments in the security situation on the ground.
Through this evacuation effort, the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum has shown its commitment and dedication to protecting and rescuing Indonesian citizens who are in emergency situations abroad. Hopefully the evacuation of the remaining Indonesian citizens can be carried out successfully so that they can return to their homeland safely.