English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Five Indonesian Citizens saved from conflict in Sudan. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Five Indonesian Citizens saved from conflict in Sudan. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Five Indonesian Citizens Successfully Evacuated from the Conflict Zone in Sudan

Willy Haryono • 05 July 2023 14:28
Khartoum: In an effort to save Indonesian citizens (WNI) trapped in the conflict zone in the Sudanese capital, the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum has successfully evacuated five Indonesian citizens safely from the conflict area.
 
On June 21, the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum managed to evacuate a mother and her two children from Khartoum to Port Sudan. Furthermore, on June 27, two Indonesian citizens named Cicih and Rosita, who were in Atbarah, Nile River, were also successfully picked up and arrived at Port Sudan.
 
Currently, based on information on the website of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tuesday, July 4 2023, the five Indonesian citizens are in the temporary building of the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum in Port Sudan. There, they can wait to continue their return to Indonesia.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Previously, the five Indonesian citizens decided to stay in Sudan and not take part in the previous evacuation, due to family considerations and work reasons. However, with the increasing intensity of the conflict and for their safety, the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum continues to try to speed up the evacuation of Indonesian citizens who are in dangerous areas.
 
Happy smiles were clearly visible on the faces of the five Indonesian citizens after they managed to get out of the conflict area in Khartoum. They feel grateful because now they can return safely and continue their lives in Indonesia.
 
The Indonesian Ambassador to Sudan, Sunarko, expressed his gratitude that the five Indonesian citizens who were evacuated from Khartoum and other cities have arrived safely at Port Sudan. The Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum in Port Sudan remains committed to continuing efforts to assist the evacuation of Indonesian citizens who are still in Sudan, while continuing to monitor developments in the security situation on the ground.
 
Through this evacuation effort, the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum has shown its commitment and dedication to protecting and rescuing Indonesian citizens who are in emergency situations abroad. Hopefully the evacuation of the remaining Indonesian citizens can be carried out successfully so that they can return to their homeland safely.
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
KBRI Khartoum mengevakuasi lima WNI dari zona konflik di Sudan. (Kemenlu RI)

Konflik Sudan Masih Berlanjut, 5 WNI Dievakuasi dari Zona Konflik

Kekerasan Berkecamuk di Sudan Jelang Gencatan Senjata Iduladha

Paramiliter RSF Sudan Umumkan Gencatan Senjata 2 Hari Selama Libur Iduladha

BACA JUGA
Looking Through the Luxury of Jakarta-Bandung High Speed Train

Looking Through the Luxury of Jakarta-Bandung High Speed Train

English
high speed train
It's Important to Have a Lifelong Learning Investment: Sri Mulyani

It's Important to Have a Lifelong Learning Investment: Sri Mulyani

English
Sri Mulyani
ASEAN Energy Business Forum as a Tool for Indonesia in Accelerating Energy Connectivity

ASEAN Energy Business Forum as a Tool for Indonesia in Accelerating Energy Connectivity

English
ASEAN
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Negara Siapkan Anggaran untuk Program Pembelajaran Sepanjang Hidup, Apa Itu?
Ekonomi

Negara Siapkan Anggaran untuk Program Pembelajaran Sepanjang Hidup, Apa Itu?

Viral Cerita Gus Miftah Menyesal Datang ke Acara Uya Kuya: Munafik Banget!
Hiburan

Viral Cerita Gus Miftah Menyesal Datang ke Acara Uya Kuya: Munafik Banget!

Kiper Andre Onana Jadi Rebutan Manchester United dan Al-Nassr
Olahraga

Kiper Andre Onana Jadi Rebutan Manchester United dan Al-Nassr

Kominfo Garap Peta Jalan Transformasi Digital 6 Sektor
Teknologi

Kominfo Garap Peta Jalan Transformasi Digital 6 Sektor

All New Toyota C-HR dengan Wajah Baru & PHEV
Otomotif

All New Toyota C-HR dengan Wajah Baru & PHEV

Lulusan LPDP Diharapkan Bisa Antar Indonesia Jadi Negara Maju
Pendidikan

Lulusan LPDP Diharapkan Bisa Antar Indonesia Jadi Negara Maju

Pertempuran Sengit Berlanjut di Jenin, Israel Mulai Tarik Pasukan
Internasional

Pertempuran Sengit Berlanjut di Jenin, Israel Mulai Tarik Pasukan

Pemerintah Tak Cabut Izin Ponpes Al Zaytun
Nasional

Pemerintah Tak Cabut Izin Ponpes Al Zaytun

Penampakan Rumah Barbie yang Bisa Disewa Gratis
Properti

Penampakan Rumah Barbie yang Bisa Disewa Gratis

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!