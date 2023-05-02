English  
Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

A Total of 949 Indonesian Citizens Evacuated from Sudan, 829 Arrive Safely

Willy Haryono • 02 May 2023 13:52
Doha: The Indonesian government has evacuated a total of 949 Indonesian citizens (WNI) from Sudan, a country that has been hit by a civil war between the military and paramilitary groups since April 15.
 
Of the total, 930 Indonesian citizens were evacuated via Jeddah Saudi Arabia, 13 via Egypt and six via the United Arab Emirates.
 
"While the total number of Indonesian citizens who have been repatriated to Indonesia is 829 people, all via Jeddah," said Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi during her visit to Doha.

The Indonesian citizens have been repatriated in three stages. In the first phase, 385 Indonesian citizens arrived in Indonesia on April 28 with Garuda Indonesia. In the second phase, 363 people arrived in the country with Garuda Indonesia two days later.
 
The third phase numbered 75 people who arrived in Indonesia on May 1 using Indonesian Air Force aircraft. Meanwhile, six Indonesian citizens arranged their return independently.
 
Foreign Minister Retno said that the fourth phase of repatriation of 100 people was scheduled to arrive in Jakarta on May 2 by Garuda Indonesia plane.
 
"We should be grateful, the process of evacuating Indonesian citizens can be carried out well amidst many countries that are still trying to evacuate their citizens from Sudan," said Foreign Minister Retno.
 
"On this occasion, I would like to express my appreciation and gratitude to the Government of Egypt and the United Arab Emirates for helping evacuate several Indonesian citizens out of Sudan," he continued.
 
