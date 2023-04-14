English  
Rivalry occurred between the Chairperson of the PDIP, Megawati Soekarnoputri, and Joko Widodo. Photo: AFP
PDIP Admits Jokowi-Megawati Friction, But not Fundamental

Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 14 April 2023 13:49
Jakarta: PDI Perjuangan (PDIP) responds to the opinions stating that there is an internal conflict within the party. This rivalry occurred between the Chairperson of the PDIP, Megawati Soekarnoputri, and Joko Widodo (Jokowi).
 
"There are those who disagree but things are not fundamental, not on matters of a principle nature," said PDIP DPP chairman Ahmad Basarah in a virtual discussion, Thursday, April 13, 2023.
 
Ahmad said Megawati's relationship with PDIP cadres was like mother and child. The friction that occurs is considered normal.

"In the household, in the relationship between a father and child, it's normal for disagreements to occur,” said the deputy chairman of the MPR.
 
Ahmad claims Megawati's relationship with Jokowi remains good. This is evident from the agreement between the two figures on matters of principle.
 
"Regarding Pancasila ideology, when Pancasila was born, the formation of the Pancasila Ideology Development Board (BPIP), Pak Jokowi and Ibu Mega agreed," he said.
 
According to Ahmad, Jokowi and Megawati are also of the same opinion regarding the continuation of the national leadership. He is optimistic that the two figures will have one frequency at a time.
 
"Pak Jokowi was present at the meeting of five political parties to play the role of a consolidator. At some point, Pak Jokowi will definitely coordinate with Bu Mega," he said.
 
Previously, PDIP was said to be experiencing a conflict within the party. The rivalry is between Megawati and Jokowi.
 
"The public sees now that there is rivalry within, so the problem is with PDIP's own internal communications or in terms of half a room," said FISIP Lecturer at Airlangga University Suko Widodo in the same forum. (Kevin Omar Schreiber)
 
Peringatan!