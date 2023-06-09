English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin. Photo: Medcom
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin. Photo: Medcom

Vice President Has Strategy to Overcome the Number of Illegal Indonesian Worker Who Died

Kautsar Widya Prabowo • 09 June 2023 23:15
Tanjungpinang: Vice President Ma'ruf Amin confirmed that the government has given serious attention to the many Indonesian migrant workers (PMI) who have died. Ma'ruf assessed that one of the efforts to overcome this problem was by reducing the poverty rate.
 
"One of them, besides Java (Island), is also in East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), we will try to reduce poverty, we will prioritize it," Ma'ruf said during a working visit to Tanjungpinang, Riau Islands, Thursday , June 8, 2023.
 
Ma'ruf said that the majority of PMI who died were treated unpleasantly by their employers. Because, departed through illegal channels.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


RI 2 said that the police were currently tightening supervision over PMI shipments. Thus, the potential for PMI to die abroad can be reduced.
 
"The police are carrying out strict supervision to prevent it from happening (illegal PMI) so that there are no victims," he explained.
 
Previously, Head of the Indonesian Migrant Worker Protection Agency (BP2MI) Benny Rhamdani said 1,900 PMI died a year. They are victims of human trafficking practices.
 
"Then, 3,600 are suffering from depression, memory loss, and even physically disabled," said Benny in a press conference at the Presidential Palace Complex, Central Jakarta, Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
 
Benny said most of the PMI died as a result of being abused. In addition, 94,000 PMI were deported from Middle Eastern and Asian countries because they did not have official documents. (Kevin Schreiber)

 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Head of the Indonesian Migrant Workers Protection Agency (BP2MI) Benny Rhamdani.

The Head of BP2MI Submits 5 Perpetrator Names for Illegal Migrant Workers

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Saves 37 of 45 Indonesian Citizens Defrauded by Companies in Laos

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Police to Identify Sunken Ship Victim in China

BACA JUGA
Duty for Hajj Pilgrim Service Officer, Taking Care of the Missing Sandals

Duty for Hajj Pilgrim Service Officer, Taking Care of the Missing Sandals

English
Hajj Pilgrim
Three Chairman will Determine the Time Announcing Anies' Vice Presidential Candidate

Three Chairman will Determine the Time Announcing Anies' Vice Presidential Candidate

English
NasDem
3 Take out of Luhut when Testifying for the Defendants Rights Activist

3 Take out of Luhut when Testifying for the Defendants Rights Activist

English
luhut binsar pandjaitan
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
AS Ganjal Nikel RI, Luhut: Kalau Tidak Setuju, <i>It's Okay</i>!
Ekonomi

AS Ganjal Nikel RI, Luhut: Kalau Tidak Setuju, It's Okay!

Selamat! Adinia Wirasti Resmi Menikah dengan Aktor Australia
Hiburan

Selamat! Adinia Wirasti Resmi Menikah dengan Aktor Australia

Produksi UD Trucks Dipindah Ke Indonesia, Isuzu Tetap Di Thailand
Otomotif

Produksi UD Trucks Dipindah Ke Indonesia, Isuzu Tetap Di Thailand

Pemerintah akan Memperpanjang Masa Jabatan Pimpinan KPK Sesuai Putusan MK
Nasional

Pemerintah akan Memperpanjang Masa Jabatan Pimpinan KPK Sesuai Putusan MK

Prestasi di Asean Para Games 2023 Jadi Energi Pembangunan Olahraga Disabilitas di Indonesia
Olahraga

Prestasi di Asean Para Games 2023 Jadi Energi Pembangunan Olahraga Disabilitas di Indonesia

Ubisoft Siapkan Game Terbaru Prince of Persia
Teknologi

Ubisoft Siapkan Game Terbaru Prince of Persia

Pengumuman Hasil Seleksi Administrasi SPMB PKN STAN 2023, Cek di Sini Jadwal dan Cara Melihatnya
Pendidikan

Pengumuman Hasil Seleksi Administrasi SPMB PKN STAN 2023, Cek di Sini Jadwal dan Cara Melihatnya

Penikaman di Pegunungan Alpen Prancis, 4 Anak Terluka
Internasional

Penikaman di Pegunungan Alpen Prancis, 4 Anak Terluka

Pembangunan Rumah Tapak bagi Jabatan Menteri di IKN Baru 37,1%
Properti

Pembangunan Rumah Tapak bagi Jabatan Menteri di IKN Baru 37,1%

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!