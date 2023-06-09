Vice President Has Strategy to Overcome the Number of Illegal Indonesian Worker Who Died

Tanjungpinang: Vice President Ma'ruf Amin confirmed that the government has given serious attention to the many Indonesian migrant workers (PMI) who have died. Ma'ruf assessed that one of the efforts to overcome this problem was by reducing the poverty rate.
"One of them, besides Java (Island), is also in East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), we will try to reduce poverty, we will prioritize it," Ma'ruf said during a working visit to Tanjungpinang, Riau Islands, Thursday , June 8, 2023.
Ma'ruf said that the majority of PMI who died were treated unpleasantly by their employers. Because, departed through illegal channels.
RI 2 said that the police were currently tightening supervision over PMI shipments. Thus, the potential for PMI to die abroad can be reduced.
"The police are carrying out strict supervision to prevent it from happening (illegal PMI) so that there are no victims," he explained.
Previously, Head of the Indonesian Migrant Worker Protection Agency (BP2MI) Benny Rhamdani said 1,900 PMI died a year. They are victims of human trafficking practices.
"Then, 3,600 are suffering from depression, memory loss, and even physically disabled," said Benny in a press conference at the Presidential Palace Complex, Central Jakarta, Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
Benny said most of the PMI died as a result of being abused. In addition, 94,000 PMI were deported from Middle Eastern and Asian countries because they did not have official documents. (Kevin Schreiber)
"One of them, besides Java (Island), is also in East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), we will try to reduce poverty, we will prioritize it," Ma'ruf said during a working visit to Tanjungpinang, Riau Islands, Thursday , June 8, 2023.
Ma'ruf said that the majority of PMI who died were treated unpleasantly by their employers. Because, departed through illegal channels.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
RI 2 said that the police were currently tightening supervision over PMI shipments. Thus, the potential for PMI to die abroad can be reduced.
"The police are carrying out strict supervision to prevent it from happening (illegal PMI) so that there are no victims," he explained.
Previously, Head of the Indonesian Migrant Worker Protection Agency (BP2MI) Benny Rhamdani said 1,900 PMI died a year. They are victims of human trafficking practices.
"Then, 3,600 are suffering from depression, memory loss, and even physically disabled," said Benny in a press conference at the Presidential Palace Complex, Central Jakarta, Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
Benny said most of the PMI died as a result of being abused. In addition, 94,000 PMI were deported from Middle Eastern and Asian countries because they did not have official documents. (Kevin Schreiber)