President Joko Widodo. Photo: Medcom.id
LPDP Fund Reaches IDR139 Trillion: Jokowi

Kautsar Widya Prabowo • 04 August 2023 15:11
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) revealed that the amount of funds for the Indonesia Endowment Fund for Education (LPDP) in 2023 will reach IDR139 trillion. This has made top universities in the world flock to offer scholarships to search for Indonesian students.
 
"And, our strength is because we have funds that are not small at this time Rp. 139 trillion. The top 20 universities have come to us to offer themselves," Jokowi said in his remarks at the Peak of the 2023 LPDP Festival, in Kota Kasablanka, Thursday, August 3, 2023.
 
Jokowi recounted a different situation when LDPD funds were only IDR 15 trillion in 2015. The Indonesian government found it difficult to ask for scholarships from universities abroad.

"It's not like before, when the funds were still small, we begged. I was only given five students, one of them was given one. Now we have IDR 139 trillion, those who come to ask because we know our budget is available," Jokowi said.
 
Since 2019, he has asked the Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati to continue to increase the LPDP scholarship fund. He believes LPDP recipients are able to improve the quality of human resources (HR) as Indonesia's capital to become a developed country.
 
Jokowi asked youth in Indonesia to compete to take scholarships abroad. However, he reminded them to return to Indonesia after completing their studies.
 
"After finishing the study, work, don't leave the knowledge to yourself, and most importantly I will take it home. Hurry back home,” he explained.
 
