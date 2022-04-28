English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia's participation in the Festival dell'Oriente has succeeded in promoting Indonesian arts and culture. (Photo: KBRI Roma)
Indonesia's participation in the Festival dell'Oriente has succeeded in promoting Indonesian arts and culture. (Photo: KBRI Roma)

Indonesian Pavilion Enlivened Festival dell'Oriente in Italy: Indonesian Embassy

English indonesian embassy culture trade
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 28 April 2022 12:32
Jakarta: T?he Indonesian Embassy in Rome presented "Indonesian Pavilion" which enlivened the Festival dell'Oriente at Fiera Nuova Rome on April 23–25. 
 
The Festival dell'Oriente is the largest Asian cultural festival in Italy featuring exhibitions and bazaars of food products and handicrafts from the East; a series of arts and cultural performances; as well as meetings and seminars on various topics of trade, gastronomy, health etc. from various countries in Asia.
 
This time the Indonesian Pavilion featured various horticultural products such as coffee, fried onions, banana chips and herbal medicine; Indonesian packaged foods and soft drinks such as 'Teh Botol', 'Frutea', 'Pop Mie', and atomic peanuts; accessories and handicraft products from Bali; souvenir products from various regions in Indonesia; traditional Indonesian massage services; and performances of Indonesian arts and culture, including angklung music, Betawi dance, and Balinese dance.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The Angklung Group of the Indonesian Embassy in Rome played a medley of traditional songs Gambang Suling, Bolelebo and Apuse followed by the pop song 'I Have A Dream'; while a talented young dancer, Indonesian student in Italy, Zayna Waskito performed the Betawi dance 'Lenggang Nyai'. 
 
During the three days of the Festival dell'Oriente, the Indonesian diaspora Tia Margi Rini also performed the Pendet dance from Bali, both on the stage and at the Indonesian Pavilion.
 
Indonesian snacks such as tea, herbal medicine and Indonesian snacks were highly appreciated by the visitors who attended, while the performances of Indonesian cultural music and dance also wowed the public who attended the Festival dell'Oriente. 
 
"Indonesia's participation in the Festival dell'Oriente has succeeded in promoting Indonesian arts and culture to the Italian people as well as encouraging marketing and increasing exports of Indonesian products to Italy," the Indonesian Embassy in Rome said in a press release on Thursday.
 
The Indonesian Pavilion was held in collaboration with the Indonesian Embassy in Rome, Agricultural Attache, Trade Attache, ITPC Milan, Indonesian product importer companies "CFS International Market" and "Balinesia", as well as traditional Indonesian massage service company "Wonderful Indonesia Benessere".
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Russia Urged to Respect Rights of Prisoners of War

Russia Urged to Respect Rights of Prisoners of War

English
russia
WHO Condemns Escalating Violence in Darfur

WHO Condemns Escalating Violence in Darfur

English
health
ADB Finances Electric Ferries in Thailand

ADB Finances Electric Ferries in Thailand

English
finance
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Indonesia Butuh Rp20 Triliun untuk Aksesibilitas Energi
Ekonomi

Indonesia Butuh Rp20 Triliun untuk Aksesibilitas Energi

Keren! UGM Tembus 10 Besar Dunia pada THE University Impact Rankings 2022
Pendidikan

Keren! UGM Tembus 10 Besar Dunia pada THE University Impact Rankings 2022

Presiden: Kementerian/Lembaga dan Pemda Harus Dukung KPU-Bawaslu
Nasional

Presiden: Kementerian/Lembaga dan Pemda Harus Dukung KPU-Bawaslu

Jokowi Tegaskan Indonesia Siap Berikan Bantuan Kemanusiaan ke Ukraina
Internasional

Jokowi Tegaskan Indonesia Siap Berikan Bantuan Kemanusiaan ke Ukraina

8 Komponen Mobil yang Wajib Di Cek Sebelum Mudik
Otomotif

8 Komponen Mobil yang Wajib Di Cek Sebelum Mudik

Mutia Ayu Sempat Berniat Kembali ke Pelukan Pria Bule Setelah Glenn Fredly Meninggal
Hiburan

Mutia Ayu Sempat Berniat Kembali ke Pelukan Pria Bule Setelah Glenn Fredly Meninggal

Emilia Nova Pembawa Bendera Merah Putih di Pembukaan SEA Games
Olahraga

Emilia Nova Pembawa Bendera Merah Putih di Pembukaan SEA Games

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

Hati-hati di Rest Area Pas Mudik, Ini Cara Lacak HP yang Hilang
Teknologi

Hati-hati di Rest Area Pas Mudik, Ini Cara Lacak HP yang Hilang

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!