Jakarta: T?he Indonesian Embassy in Rome presented "Indonesian Pavilion" which enlivened the Festival dell'Oriente at Fiera Nuova Rome on April 23–25.
The Festival dell'Oriente is the largest Asian cultural festival in Italy featuring exhibitions and bazaars of food products and handicrafts from the East; a series of arts and cultural performances; as well as meetings and seminars on various topics of trade, gastronomy, health etc. from various countries in Asia.
This time the Indonesian Pavilion featured various horticultural products such as coffee, fried onions, banana chips and herbal medicine; Indonesian packaged foods and soft drinks such as 'Teh Botol', 'Frutea', 'Pop Mie', and atomic peanuts; accessories and handicraft products from Bali; souvenir products from various regions in Indonesia; traditional Indonesian massage services; and performances of Indonesian arts and culture, including angklung music, Betawi dance, and Balinese dance.
The Angklung Group of the Indonesian Embassy in Rome played a medley of traditional songs Gambang Suling, Bolelebo and Apuse followed by the pop song 'I Have A Dream'; while a talented young dancer, Indonesian student in Italy, Zayna Waskito performed the Betawi dance 'Lenggang Nyai'.
During the three days of the Festival dell'Oriente, the Indonesian diaspora Tia Margi Rini also performed the Pendet dance from Bali, both on the stage and at the Indonesian Pavilion.
Indonesian snacks such as tea, herbal medicine and Indonesian snacks were highly appreciated by the visitors who attended, while the performances of Indonesian cultural music and dance also wowed the public who attended the Festival dell'Oriente.
"Indonesia's participation in the Festival dell'Oriente has succeeded in promoting Indonesian arts and culture to the Italian people as well as encouraging marketing and increasing exports of Indonesian products to Italy," the Indonesian Embassy in Rome said in a press release on Thursday.
The Indonesian Pavilion was held in collaboration with the Indonesian Embassy in Rome, Agricultural Attache, Trade Attache, ITPC Milan, Indonesian product importer companies "CFS International Market" and "Balinesia", as well as traditional Indonesian massage service company "Wonderful Indonesia Benessere".