Students will become friends of Indonesia and contribute to the people-to-people contact. (Photo: Medcom.id)
Indonesian Embassy Promoting Indonesian Language, Culture in Finland, Estonia

English culture diplomacy education
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 04 April 2022 10:00
Helsinki: A total of 41 foreign students from Finland and Estonia are enrolled in the 2022 Indonesian Language Online Course for Foreign Speakers (BIPA).
 
The BIPA 2022 Course was officially opened by Indonesian Ambassador to Finland and Estonia Ratu Silvy Gayatri on March 28, 2022. 
 
"According to the Indonesian Ambassador, although students may have different reasons to join the language course, to better interact with their Indonesian family and friends, for work, for academic purpose, or simply because of their personal interest, they will be able to speak the language that is spoken by more than 260 million people in the world," the Indonesian Embassy in Helsinki said in a media release on Sunday.

"The Indonesian Ambassador added that in addition to learning the language and culture, students will become friends of Indonesia and contribute to the people-to-people contact," it stated.
 
The BIPA course is one of the main programs of the Indonesian Embassy in Helsinki to promote Indonesian language and culture in Finland and Estonia. 
 
The BIPA 2022 course is co-organized by the Indonesian Embassy in Helsinki and the Language Development Agency of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology. 
 
In the first term (spring term), the course runs from 28 March until 16 June 2022, every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, from 17:00 to 19:00 hrs Helsinki time. 
 
The Indonesian Embassy in Helsinki plans to have BIPA course for the fall term, from September to December 2022.?
 
(WAH)
