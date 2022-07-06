English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The annual event will feature various Malay cultural performances this year. (Photo: medcom.id)
The annual event will feature various Malay cultural performances this year. (Photo: medcom.id)

Brunei, Malaysia, Singapore Join Malay Festival in Batam

Antara • 06 July 2022 14:03
Batam: Three neighboring countries, Brunei Darussalam, Malaysia, and Singapore, have confirmed their participation in the Malay Art Festival (KSM) 2022, which will be held at Harbor Bay Batu Ampar from July 21 to 23, 2022.
 
"Malaysia, Singapore, and Brunei Darussalam, In shaa Allah , will attend. We are waiting for confirmation from other countries," head of the Batam City Culture and Tourism Office, Ardiwinata, informed here on Tuesday.
 
He said he hopes that KSM will attract several neighboring countries this year.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The annual event will feature various Malay cultural performances this year, such as music, dance, poetry reading, rhymes, and folk games, packaged on an attractive and entertaining stage.
 
"This year, apart from displaying the Intangible Cultural Heritage (WBTB), there will be rhymes and folk games, as well as performances from abroad," Ardiwinata said.
 
The folk games will include kaki bajang (stilts), top, seletup, and canang.
 
In addition, the event will showcase 100 culinary bazaar stands featuring micro, small, and medium enterprises (UMKM) from Batam city.
 
"Different from the previous year, in 2022, KSM will be held outdoor," Ardiwinata informed.
 
This year's KSM will also feature a special performance of a ghazal genre song entitled Bulang Mufakat, which won first place in the 2022 Malay Songwriting Competition, he added.
 
The Malay Art Festival is part of the Nusantara Kharisma Event (KEN), which is one of the programs of the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy (Kemenparekraf).
 
KEN is a forum for Indonesian events and is part of the Kemenparekraf’s strategy to collaborate with local governments to promote destinations, increase tourist visits, and have a positive impact on the economy and culture.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Aksi Cepat Tanggap's Funds, Goods Collection Authorization Revoked: Ministry

Aksi Cepat Tanggap's Funds, Goods Collection Authorization Revoked: Ministry

English
Aksi Cepat Tanggap (ACT)
Pre-Clinical Trial of Merah Putih Vaccine to Commence July-End 2022: BRIN

Pre-Clinical Trial of Merah Putih Vaccine to Commence July-End 2022: BRIN

English
vaccine
KONI, IADO to Intensify Education against Doping in Indonesia

KONI, IADO to Intensify Education against Doping in Indonesia

English
sports
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
PPATK Blokir 60 Rekening Milik ACT
Nasional

PPATK Blokir 60 Rekening Milik ACT

Tokyo Game Show 2022 Digelar September, tak Lagi Virtual
Teknologi

Tokyo Game Show 2022 Digelar September, tak Lagi Virtual

Menlu Rusia Serukan Upaya Perlindungan Hukum Internasional
Internasional

Menlu Rusia Serukan Upaya Perlindungan Hukum Internasional

Sekuritisasi Aset, Sri Mulyani Ingatkan Krisis <i>Subprime Mortgage</i>
Ekonomi

Sekuritisasi Aset, Sri Mulyani Ingatkan Krisis Subprime Mortgage

Dituduh Ikut Nikmati Dana Donasi ACT, Fauzi Baadilla Ungkap Fakta Mengejutkan
Hiburan

Dituduh Ikut Nikmati Dana Donasi ACT, Fauzi Baadilla Ungkap Fakta Mengejutkan

5 Jalur Seleksi Masuk Telkom University Masih Dibuka, Cek Info Lengkapnya
Pendidikan

5 Jalur Seleksi Masuk Telkom University Masih Dibuka, Cek Info Lengkapnya

Selain Jualan Jeep, JLM Bersiap Jualan Harley-Davidson
Otomotif

Selain Jualan Jeep, JLM Bersiap Jualan Harley-Davidson

Wimbbledon 2022: Comeback Tiga Set Terakhir, Djokovic ke Semifinal
Olahraga

Wimbbledon 2022: Comeback Tiga Set Terakhir, Djokovic ke Semifinal

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!