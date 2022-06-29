English  
Indonesian Ambassador to Argentina Niniek Kun Naryatie (Photo: KBRI Buenos Aires)
Indonesian Ambassador to Argentina Niniek Kun Naryatie (Photo: KBRI Buenos Aires)

Indonesian Embassy Introduces Indonesian Food, Culture to Buenos Aires Residents

English indonesian embassy food culture batik Rendang
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 29 June 2022 12:10
Jakarta: Thousands of people who went to the ASEAN Bazaar at the Plaza de Barrancas de Belgrano in Buenos Aires, had the opportunity to taste the specialties of Indonesian cuisine
 
The noodle cart was the center of the Indonesian booth titled "Indonesia Spice Up the World". 
 
Toraja and Mandailing espresso coffee were also served, which turned out to be highly demanded by the public. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Rendang and a variety of Indonesian satay also generated long queues.
 
There were East Javan Beef Satay Komoh, Chicken Ponorogo Satay and Lamb Satay which are popular in Indonesia, the Satay stand was special because it was served personally  by Indonesian Ambassador to Argentina Niniek Kun Naryatie and her husband. 
 
"There were also many typical snacks such as wingko, martabak, stuffed fried tofu, onde-onde, putu ayu, and kue ku," the Indonesian Embassy in Buenos Aires in a press release on Wednesday.
 
On the main stage, the Angklung musical group made up of the Indonesian Embassy family, the Indonesian diaspora and ex-students from the School of the Republic of Indonesia in Ciudad Evita, Buenos Aires, entertained visitors with popular folk songs such as Bubuy Bulan, Mojang Priangan and Suara Suling, the song Can't Help Falling in Love and the tango Libertango by maestro Astor Piazzola.
 
Together with Dharma Wanita Persatuan (Association of Indonesian Women) from the Indonesian Embassy in Buenos Aires they also displayed various Indonesian arts, culture and tourism at the “Wonderful Indonesia" booth. 
 
Indonesian woven bags, batik cloth, and wooden wall hangings also drew a lot of attention from the public.

The audience was also able to learn about Indonesian culture

Leak's mask, which is a mythological creature from Bali, was one of the most interesting objects. 
 
The vistors enthusiastically inquired about the mask and then took pictures as its different and unique shape attracted attention. 
 
Several Indonesian tourist destinations that are now beginning to reopen were also featured; Bali, Borobudur Temple, Lake Toba, Raja Ampat and Komodo Island were the featured destinations promoted at the Marvelous Indonesia stand.?
 
(WAH)
