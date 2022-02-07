Govt, WFP Launch Digital Campaign to Promote Healthy Eating among Indonesian Adolescents

Jakarta: The United Nations (UN) World Food Programme (WFP), in partnership with the Ministry of Health, has launched a digital campaign #KerenDimakan (Cool to Eat) with an aim to promote healthy and balanced diets among Indonesian adolescents.
Adolescents and young people, often referred to as "Generation Z", account for 46 million (17.2 percent) of the total population in Indonesia.
"Adolescents require foods with the right combination of nutrients, such as vitamins and minerals from fruit and vegetables, to support their growth and development. WFP and the Government of Indonesia call on all parties, from the private to public sectors, to listen to the needs of our adolescents and young people and come up with creative and innovative ways to support them," Jennifer Rosenzweig, WFP Indonesia Deputy Country Director, said in a press release last week.
The Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization recommend five servings of fruit and vegetables per day. In Indonesia, the majority of adolescents eat only 0.5-1 serving of fruit and 1 serving of vegetables per day, according to a new WFP study, Understanding Health and Nutrition among Adolescents (2021).
"We truly appreciate the commitment that WFP has shown to improving nutrition awareness among Indonesian adolescents. The campaign supports Gerakan Masyarakat Hidup Sehat/GERMAS, a national initiative to promote a Nutrition Guide for Balanced Diets. We hope that this campaign resonates with the young generation and contributes to our future development," said Dr Imran Agus Nurali, Health Promotion and Community Development Director of the Ministry of Health.
Despite the vast amount of information available today, the nutritional value of fruits and vegetables and the benefits of healthy eating are still being ignored by the public.
"Within the framework of Better Human Resources for an Advanced Indonesia, youth development cannot be done half-heartedly. It takes a synergistic and holistic approach considering the human life cycle – from prenatal stage, to childhood and adolescence. Thanks to this campaign the importance of multistakeholder involvement and investment in children, adolescents and youth is reiterated as an avenue towards building competitive and high-quality human resources," said Woro Srihastuti Sulistyaningrum, Family, Women, Children, Youth and Sports Director, Ministry of Development Planning.
Maudi Koesnadi, actress, mother and healthy living enthusiast and, is also lending her support to the campaign.
"I’m excited to be part of this campaign. Adolescents have more food options nowadays. Parents can influence and help build life-long healthy eating habits of their children. But we need to start as early as possible to build this foundation," she said.
The campaign can be joined via Instagram @KerenDimakan, Facebook Keren Dimakan and Twitter @KerenDimakan.