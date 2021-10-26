English  
Indonesian culture can be a guiding beacon to the new normal life for society.
Indonesian culture can be a guiding beacon to the new normal life for society.

National Cultural Week Invites Society to Recognize National Identity: Ministry

English technology culture food
Antara • 26 October 2021 13:55
Jakarta: The National Cultural Week (PKN) invites the public to recognize national identity as an asset, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research, and Technology's Director General of Culture Hilmar Farid has said.
 
"The implementation of PKN this year, as a culture-based performance in the midst of a pandemic, is expected to ignite the flame and spirit of our culture in society," Farid stated on Tuesday.
 
This year, the PKN will be held online due to the situation that had yet to fully recover from the COVID-19 pandemic while carrying "Bright Nusantara, Guiding the Future" as the main theme.

Through this event, the ministry invites the public to re-recognize the identity and cultural treasures of the nation as an asset by adapting them into their lifestyle.
 
Farid later explained that the 2021 PKN will initiate lifestyle changes, such as turning unsustainable lifestyles into more sustainable living with a cultural touch.
 
"Our society's consumption patterns turned into an unsustainable production pattern. Hence, the implementation of PKN will focus on sustainable clothing, food, and housing, as fundamental aspects in the people's life," he remarked.
 
Farid had earlier noted that the Indonesian culture can be a guiding beacon to the new normal life for society. The culture of this nation has been produced through social practices for thousands of years and has been proven to survive to this day.
 
"We need to find a way out of today's dilemma by implementing our nation's culture," he emphasized.
 
The nation's culture is reflected in housing, clothing, food, and others.
 
Implementation of the 2021 PKN is expected to inspire people to carefully cultivate opportunities from local wisdom in a bid to ensure a bright future for the country.
 
In addition, through various PKN programs, society is expected to be able to rediscover the wealth of clothing, food, and shelter in order to respond to life's challenges in future, he stated.
 
(WAH)
