The artists will travel to Udaipur on October 11 and return to Delhi on October 20. (Photo: asean.org)
ASEAN, India Launch Artists' Camp 2022 to Celebrate 30 Years of Diplomatic Relations

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 10 October 2022 17:24
Udaipur: To celebrate 30 years of ASEAN-India diplomatic relations, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) with its project proponent, SEHER, has inaugurated the 10-day ASEAN-India Artists’ Camp 2022 in Udaipur, Rajasthan.
 
The Artists’ Camp will receive 20 visual artists from ASEAN Member States (AMS) and India. 
 
The selected artists come from different painting styles and carry the essence of their own culture and history. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"The Secretary East and senior officers of MEA, along with heads of missions of AMS, prominent experts and the media attended the inauguration," the ASEAN Secretariat stated in a media release on Monday.
 
Through close interaction among artists and painters from ASEAN and India, the project aims to promote awareness and deeper understanding of the values and traditions of both sides.
 
The artists will travel to Udaipur on October 11 and return to Delhi on October 20. 
 
During the 10-day camp in Udaipur, each of the 20 artists will create one work of art and participate in various interactive cultural exchange activities such as lectures, showcases, and workshops, interaction with artists in other’s fields like music and dance, experts, government officials, students, children, youth, and stakeholders.
 
The created artworks will be taken to Jakarta, Indonesia for an exhibition, in early 2023.
 
By promoting awareness and deeper understanding of the values and traditions of both AMS and India, the camp expects the participating artists to become cultural ambassadors for ASEAN and India when they return to their respective cities and countries.
 
(WAH)

