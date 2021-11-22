Govt to Improve Regional Culture Week

Jakarta: The Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology (Kemendikbudristek) is committed to improving the implementation of the Regional Culture Week (PKD) program in 2022.
Secretary of the Directorate General of Culture, Fitra Arda, said that the Indonesian government will support local artists across the country.
"In 2022, we will focus on the Regional Culture Week. We will support our local friends," he said during a virtual media gathering, Sunday, November 21, 2021.
He also stated that local artists are expected to organize PKD on a regular basis.
According to him, cultural festivals should take place regularly across Indonesia in all levels starting from the village level to the national level.
The upcoming PKD, he said, will imitate the implementation of the National Sports Week (PON).
"This is needed to promote our culture to the next generation. It must be understood by them," he concluded.