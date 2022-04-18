English  
The 2022 IFW would bring together fashion designers, academics, small businesses, and associations. (Photo: medcom.id)
2022 IFW Aims to Develop Foundation for Indonesia's Fashion Industry

Antara • 18 April 2022 16:54
Jakarta: The 2022 Indonesia Fashion Week (IFW) was implemented with the objective of developing the foundation for Indonesia's fashion industry encompassing human resources and infrastructure, Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Minister Teten Masduki stated.
 
"The creative industry is expected to support national economic growth. I hope that our cooperation with business actors to encourage the development of the fashion industry would continue to be improved," Masduki remarked at the closing ceremony of the 2022 IFW here on Sunday.
 
The minister noted that the government had issued several strategic policies to bolster the creative industry sector, such as by developing human resources, strengthening access to financing, intensifying partnerships between SMEs and supply chain actors, as well as expanding the market for Indonesian SME products.

The 2022 IFW would bring together fashion designers, academics, small businesses, and associations, as well as the government, he remarked.
 
"Hence, the Indonesia Fashion Week also serves as a forum for creative industry players, especially in the fashion sector, to become the locomotive of Indonesia's creative economy," he emphasized.
 
The 2022 IFW, themed "Magnificent Borneo," was organized by the Association of Indonesian Fashion Designers and Entrepreneurs (APPMI).
 
The minister explained that the theme was selected as one of the attempts to increase the quality and quantity of creative economy products from Kalimantan region, especially the ones based on the Dayak, Kutai, and Banjar cultures.
 
On the same occasion, Chairperson of APPMI and President of IFW Poppy Dharsono noted that the number of visitors of the 2022 IFW totaled around three thousand, with the transaction value worth Rp30 billion (about US$2.08 million).
 
"However, before the (COVID-19) pandemic, tens of thousands of people usually visited the event, with the transaction value of hundreds of billions of rupiah," she noted.
 
Nonetheless, she expressed optimism that implementation of the 2022 IFW would be a great start for the fashion industry actors to revive.
 
"We also expect that the event can improve national economic growth in this new normal phase," she added.

 
(WAH)
