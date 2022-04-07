Batik, Ikat Workshops Held in San Francisco

San Francisco: In order to spread Indonesians Awareness in the United States, hundreds of people attended a "Batik, Ikat, and Beyond: Textile Demonstration & Workshops" by Asian Art Museum San Francisco last week.
The workshops were held on-site at the museum on Sunday, April 3, 2022.
The workshops were in collaboration with talented Indonesian Artists, Sandra Sardjono, CEO of Tracing Patterns Foundation, Agus Ismoyo, and Nia Fliam, Owner of Brahma Tirtasari Studio.
"During the workshop, local visitors were amazed by the process of making Ikat and Batik textile using environmentally friendly materials such as natural dyes from dried leaves, wood, and many more," the Indonesian Consulate General in San Francisco said in a media release on Thursday, April 7, 2022.
The workshops were carried out simultaneously with an exhibition of Ikat textile, “Weaving Stories," which features 37 traditional ikats from Indonesia, namely Sumatra, Java, Bali, Sulawesi, Sumba, Lembata island, and Kisar island (Yotowawa).
The exhibition is running until May 2, 2022!
On this occasion, Consul General Prasetyo Hadi stated that this workshop and cultural art exhibition intended to invite local US people to explore the story behind traditional Indonesian textiles more deeply as the Indonesian culture along with the value of our local wisdom is reflected in every traditional Ikat and Batik textiles.