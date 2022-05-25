Indonesians Urged to Maintain Food Hygiene to Prevent Acute Hepatitis

Jakarta: Maintaining food hygiene is one pre-emptive measure that can be taken against acute hepatitis of unknown etiology, which mostly affects children, epidemiologist from the University of Indonesia (UI), Tri Yunis Miko Wahyono, has said.
"Acute hepatitis is mostly infection or (transmitted) through food. Thus, in my opinion, if the infection is unknown, let's assume the infection can occur through the respiratory or digestive tracts. Therefore, we have to make sure the food is clean first," he said when contacted by ANTARA from here on Wednesday.
In particular, he highlighted the need for more comprehensive standards regarding the health and hygiene of foods consumed by the public.
A license from the Food and Drug Supervisory Agency (BPOM) is essential not only for selling readymade food products but also for food prepared by establishments such as restaurants, he noted.
The promulgation of health standards is expected to increase the availability of affordable and healthy foods for the community.
In addition, he also voiced the need for promoting healthy eating habits and a standard for healthy eating utensils.
The Health Offices in various regions are expected to not only carry out certification but also supervise food products and production facilities of foods that are likely to be consumed by the community in order to ensure that the standards are met, he said.
The Ministry of Health has increased vigilance against a mysterious form of acute hepatitis that has lately been affecting children in several countries.
It recently dispatched a letter of vigilance to the provincial, district, and city health offices, specifically Circular Letter Number HK.02.02/C/2515/2022, concerning precautions for the discovery of acute hepatitis cases of unknown etiology.