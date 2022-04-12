English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Batik can be used in various activities. (Photo: KBRI Wellington)
Batik can be used in various activities. (Photo: KBRI Wellington)

Batik Event Held in New Zealand's Napier

English batik indonesian embassy New Zealand
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 12 April 2022 13:48
Napier: More than 30 clothes made from batik by Indonesian designer Arif Gerry Fauzi who has been domiciled in New Zealand since 2015 were exhibited at Creative Arts Napier last week. 
 
The Mennama fashion collection from Arif Gerry mostly features everyday clothes and evening dresses. 
 
The fashion show, which was held on April 9, 2022, received praise, enthusiasm and a warm welcome from the Mayor of Napier, Kirsten Wise, the local community and Indonesia who attended. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The event was also attended by the Indonesian Ambassador to New Zealand, Samoa, the Kingdom of Tonga, the Cook Islands and Niue, Fientje Maritje Suebu and staff of the Indonesian Embassy in Wellington. 
 
Prior to the fashion show, batik activities were also held which were divided into two sessions. 
 
There were 30 local community participants who participated in making batik guided by Sucitarini Delyana, the owner of Denaya Batik Yogyakarta.
 
"Mayor of Napier, Kirsten Wise in his speech expressed his gratitude and praise for the initiative of the Indonesian Community Hawkes Bay (KAMIBAY) which held the "Indonesian Batik, Workshop, Fashion Show & Exhibition" event which took place from 9-14 April 2022," the Indonesian Embassy in Wellington stated in a press release on Monday.
 
"Meanwhile, Ambassador Fientje Maritje Suebu in his remarks expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Mayor of Napier who was present and to Kamibay who organized this activity. Ambassador Fientje was pleased with the presence of enthusiastic batik fans, this shows that batik is universally known," the Indonesian Embassy stated.
 
Batik in the cultural life of Indonesia is a traditional heritage that continues to be maintained to this day. 
 
Batik has various motifs, such as the long cloud in Aotearoa, batik can also be used in various activities such as in wedding ceremonies.
 
The fashion show began with Balinese dances and was also filled with Javanese songs. 
 
Meanwhile, the batik exhibited was written batik with various motifs such as kawung, truntum, machete, kumpeni batik, Cirebon batik and lasem. 

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Govt Extends PPKM in Regions outside Java-Bali for 2 Weeks

Govt Extends PPKM in Regions outside Java-Bali for 2 Weeks

English
indonesian government
President Jokowi, VP Ma'ruf Pay Zakat through Baznas

President Jokowi, VP Ma'ruf Pay Zakat through Baznas

English
Zakat
DPR Speaker to Chair Approval Meeting for Sexual Violence Bill

DPR Speaker to Chair Approval Meeting for Sexual Violence Bill

English
DPR RI
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Voice of Baceprot Kesal Sering Dilihat dari Penampilan, Bukan Musiknya
Hiburan

Voice of Baceprot Kesal Sering Dilihat dari Penampilan, Bukan Musiknya

Melawan Begal, Korban Malah Ditetapkan Tersangka
Nasional

Melawan Begal, Korban Malah Ditetapkan Tersangka

Kecelakaan Lalu Lintas Banyak Membunuh Anak-Anak
Otomotif

Kecelakaan Lalu Lintas Banyak Membunuh Anak-Anak

Ekonomi Tiongkok Diramal Memburuk, Ini Penyebabnya
Ekonomi

Ekonomi Tiongkok Diramal Memburuk, Ini Penyebabnya

Guru yang Terdaftar di Dapodik 2021 Boleh Ikut Seleksi PPPK
Pendidikan

Guru yang Terdaftar di Dapodik 2021 Boleh Ikut Seleksi PPPK

Wali Kota Mariupol Klaim Angka Kematian Warganya Lampaui 10 Ribu
Internasional

Wali Kota Mariupol Klaim Angka Kematian Warganya Lampaui 10 Ribu

Jadwal Leg II Perempat Final Liga Champions Malam Ini: Madrid vs Chelsea, Bayern vs Villarreal
Olahraga

Jadwal Leg II Perempat Final Liga Champions Malam Ini: Madrid vs Chelsea, Bayern vs Villarreal

MediaTek Siapkan Dimensity 9000 ‘Plus’ Ganggu Qualcomm
Teknologi

MediaTek Siapkan Dimensity 9000 ‘Plus’ Ganggu Qualcomm

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!