Napier: More than 30 clothes made from batik by Indonesian designer Arif Gerry Fauzi who has been domiciled in New Zealand since 2015 were exhibited at Creative Arts Napier last week.
The Mennama fashion collection from Arif Gerry mostly features everyday clothes and evening dresses.
The fashion show, which was held on April 9, 2022, received praise, enthusiasm and a warm welcome from the Mayor of Napier, Kirsten Wise, the local community and Indonesia who attended.
The event was also attended by the Indonesian Ambassador to New Zealand, Samoa, the Kingdom of Tonga, the Cook Islands and Niue, Fientje Maritje Suebu and staff of the Indonesian Embassy in Wellington.
Prior to the fashion show, batik activities were also held which were divided into two sessions.
There were 30 local community participants who participated in making batik guided by Sucitarini Delyana, the owner of Denaya Batik Yogyakarta.
"Mayor of Napier, Kirsten Wise in his speech expressed his gratitude and praise for the initiative of the Indonesian Community Hawkes Bay (KAMIBAY) which held the "Indonesian Batik, Workshop, Fashion Show & Exhibition" event which took place from 9-14 April 2022," the Indonesian Embassy in Wellington stated in a press release on Monday.
"Meanwhile, Ambassador Fientje Maritje Suebu in his remarks expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Mayor of Napier who was present and to Kamibay who organized this activity. Ambassador Fientje was pleased with the presence of enthusiastic batik fans, this shows that batik is universally known," the Indonesian Embassy stated.
Batik in the cultural life of Indonesia is a traditional heritage that continues to be maintained to this day.
Batik has various motifs, such as the long cloud in Aotearoa, batik can also be used in various activities such as in wedding ceremonies.
The fashion show began with Balinese dances and was also filled with Javanese songs.
Meanwhile, the batik exhibited was written batik with various motifs such as kawung, truntum, machete, kumpeni batik, Cirebon batik and lasem.