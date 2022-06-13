Jathilan Dance Enlivened Festival of Embassies in Prague

?Jakarta: The visitors who crowded the Festival of Embassies in Prague, Czechia on June 4 were amazed by the Jathilan and Barongan art dances performed by the Indonesian Embassy in Prague.
"The visitors gathered and even danced with the dancers of the Indonesian Embassy in Prague," the Indonesian Embassy in Prague said in a press release on Monday.
The Festival of Embassies is an annual event organized by the Office of the Mayor of Prague to introduce foreign food and culture.
"The Festival of Embassies 2022," was attended by 46 foreign embassies in the Czech Republic, including the Indonesian Embassy in Prague," the Indonesian Embassy stated.
In addition to presenting art performances, the Indonesian Embassy in Prague also collaborated with Indonesian culinary entrepreneurs to promote Indonesian cuisine, including rendang and chicken soup.
"The Indonesian Embassy in Prague is also working with the Kintari Foundation to promote Indonesian arts and crafts, especially from the islands of Bali and Lombok," it concluded.