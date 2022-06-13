English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The Festival of Embassies is an annual event organized by the Office of the Mayor of Prague. (Photo: KBRI Praha)
The Festival of Embassies is an annual event organized by the Office of the Mayor of Prague. (Photo: KBRI Praha)

Jathilan Dance Enlivened Festival of Embassies in Prague

English indonesian embassy culture Rendang
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 13 June 2022 11:48
?Jakarta: The visitors who crowded the Festival of Embassies in Prague, Czechia on June 4 were amazed by the Jathilan and Barongan art dances performed by the Indonesian Embassy in Prague. 
 
"The visitors gathered and even danced with the dancers of the Indonesian Embassy in Prague," the Indonesian Embassy in Prague said in a press release on Monday.
 
The Festival of Embassies is an annual event organized by the Office of the Mayor of Prague  to introduce foreign food and culture. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"The Festival of Embassies 2022," was attended by 46 foreign embassies in the Czech Republic, including the Indonesian Embassy in Prague," the Indonesian Embassy stated.
 
In addition to presenting art performances, the Indonesian Embassy in Prague also collaborated with Indonesian culinary entrepreneurs to promote Indonesian cuisine, including rendang and chicken soup. 
 
"The Indonesian Embassy in Prague is also working with the Kintari Foundation to promote Indonesian arts and crafts, especially from the islands of Bali and Lombok," it concluded.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Racism Poisons Societies: UN Chief

Racism Poisons Societies: UN Chief

English
united nations
Thousands of Mourners Offer Prayers to West Java Governor's Late Son Eril

Thousands of Mourners Offer Prayers to West Java Governor's Late Son Eril

English
west java
Indonesia Committed to Strengthening Bilateral Ties with Russia: Minister

Indonesia Committed to Strengthening Bilateral Ties with Russia: Minister

English
russia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Bantuan Listrik Cuma-cuma hingga Rp4 Triliun Dinikmati Golongan Mampu, Kok Bisa?
Ekonomi

Bantuan Listrik Cuma-cuma hingga Rp4 Triliun Dinikmati Golongan Mampu, Kok Bisa?

Terus Provokasi, Korea Utara Kembali Melakukan Uji Coba Rudal
Internasional

Terus Provokasi, Korea Utara Kembali Melakukan Uji Coba Rudal

Resmi! Netflix Umumkan Squid Game Season 2
Hiburan

Resmi! Netflix Umumkan Squid Game Season 2

Jenazah Eril Tiba di Pemakaman Cimaung Kabupaten Bandung
Nasional

Jenazah Eril Tiba di Pemakaman Cimaung Kabupaten Bandung

Ingat, Sanksi Tilang Berlaku Hari Ini Buat Pelanggar Ganjil-Genap
Otomotif

Ingat, Sanksi Tilang Berlaku Hari Ini Buat Pelanggar Ganjil-Genap

Penampakan Gameplay Starfield, Game Open-World Ambisius
Teknologi

Penampakan Gameplay Starfield, Game Open-World Ambisius

KPAI Ungkap Kekerasan di Sekolah, Siswa Diminta Makan Sampah Hingga Benturkan Kepala di Tembok
Pendidikan

KPAI Ungkap Kekerasan di Sekolah, Siswa Diminta Makan Sampah Hingga Benturkan Kepala di Tembok

Presiden: Pencapaian Indonesia di SEA Games XXXI Membanggakan
Olahraga

Presiden: Pencapaian Indonesia di SEA Games XXXI Membanggakan

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!