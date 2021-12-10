English  
Voice of Baceprot (Photo:MoFA)
Voice of Baceprot (Photo:MoFA)

Voice of Baceprot Rocks Europe

English music europe Voice of Baceprot band
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 10 December 2021 13:37
Paris: Voice of Baceprot rocked the stage in Brussel as they performed at Le Botanique on December 2. 
 
Consisting of Sitti, Widi and Marsya, the band, who came all the way from Garut, Indonesia, has amazed metal lovers who attended their concert. 
 
Belgium is the second country visited by the band after Holand in their first ever European Tour, The Fight Dream Believe: European Tour 2021.

Performing for nearly ninety minutes, Voice of Baceprot received warm welcome from music lovers in Brussels. The audience went wild as VoB sang their own song “God, Allow Me (Please) To Play Music. This warm welcome has made Marsya the vocalist shed a tear. Even though a strict Covid-19 protocol was applied, these music lovers kept their enthusiasm. During the concert, the spectators must remain seated and wear their masks and before entering the hall, they must also show a Covid Safe Ticket.
 
"This is my first-time watching Voice of Baceprot, and I fell in love," said Indonesian Ambassador Andri Hadi who attended the concert, as quoted from the Indonesian Foreign Ministry's website on Thursday.
 
He expressed how proud he was for their performance. They have demonstrated their incredible musical skills, and moreover the band also showcase the culture of Indonesia and moderate Islam growing in Indonesia.
 
The presence of Voice of Baceprot in Brussel has displayed Indonesia’s identity as the third biggest democratic country with predominantly Muslim community. Sitti, Widi and Marysa have promoted independent and moderate Indonesian Muslim women. Marsya highlighted that the VoB gets their song inspiration from their surroundings. That’s how they wrote God, Allow Me (Please) To Play Music. It reflects their anxiety facing rejection from some members of the communities listening to women wearing hijab and singing metal songs.
 
Fight Dream Believe: European Tour 2021 is Voice of Baceprot’s first tour to Europe. Next year they will be performing in the Wacken Festival in Germany. 
 
