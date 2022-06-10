English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia Finland Festival is planned to be held every year (Photo: KBRI Helsinki)
Indonesia Finland Festival is planned to be held every year (Photo: KBRI Helsinki)

Indonesia-Finland Festival Held in Helsinki

English indonesian embassy culture children
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 10 June 2022 12:06
Jakarta: Celebrating the beginning of summer, hundreds of Indonesians, Finns, and visitors from various other countries gathered to experience Indonesia in the center of Helsinki. 
 
While enjoying Indonesian culinary dishes, visitors were entertained by traditional dance performances such as Tor-tor, Lenggang Nyai, Gaba- Gaba, angklung music, to various modern songs and music performances that invite the audience to dance along. 
 
In addition to food and performances, there were also various tourism booths, Indonesian handicrafts, and kids' corner that offers the experience of Indonesian children's traditional games.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The excitement was felt in a festival called the Indonesia-Finland Festival 2022. Indonesia and Finland held Indonesia-Finland Festival 2022 in Rautatientori, Helsinki, Finland, on June 4-5. 
 
This Festival was mainly supported by Indonesian Embassy in Helsinki, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland, Helsinki City, Indonesian Diaspora, Bank Indonesia, Turkish Airlines, Bank BNI, Mokkamestarit coffee roastery, and various stakeholders. 
 
SMEs from five provinces in Indonesia under the patronage of the Central Bank of Indonesia, SMEs from Nusantara Ry (Indonesian organization in Finland), and Indonesian local entrepreneurs also participated in the event.
 
"This Festival is a celebration of friendship between Indonesia and Finland. Indonesia and Finland have been maintaining diplomatic relations since 1954 and the two countries share common values, such as democracy and sustainability. Ambassador of Indonesia to Finland, H.E. Ratu Silvy Gayatri, and Director General of the Department for the Americas and Asia, Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland, H.E. Jari Sinkari, commenced the Festival by striking Indonesian Gong," The Indonesian Embassy in Helsinki said in a media release on Friday.
 
The festival also shares a common spirit with Indonesia's Presidency in G20 2022. Indonesia assumes G20 Presidency in 2022 and adopted the theme 'Recover Together, Recover Stronger' to encourage joint efforts for world economic recovery. 
 
Inclusive, people-centered, environmentally friendly, and sustainable growth is the main commitment of Indonesia as the Chair of G20.
 
Indonesia Finland Festival is planned to be held every year to begin series of events to commemorate independence of the Republic of Indonesia, 17 August 1945. 
Indonesia Finland Festival serves as a medium to increase common understanding and foster mutually beneficial collaboration through several activities, such as 1) Familiarisation “Trip" to Indonesia: cultural performances, traditional and contemporary arts, culinary festival, kids' corner (experiencing Indonesian & Finnish traditional children's games, face painting, umbrella painting), 2) Trade, Tourism, and Investment promotion: showcase of creative economic products from Indonesia & Finland, travel & tourism information, as well as 3) Indonesian consular service. ?

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
ADB Approves $4.3 Billion for South Commuter Railway Project in Philippines

ADB Approves $4.3 Billion for South Commuter Railway Project in Philippines

English
southeast asia
Jordan Minister Opens World of Batik Workshop

Jordan Minister Opens World of Batik Workshop

English
culture
Remains of West Java Governor's Son Found in Bern

Remains of West Java Governor's Son Found in Bern

English
west java
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Komisi Khusus Kongres AS Sebut Trump Dalang Kerusuhan Gedung Capitol
Internasional

Komisi Khusus Kongres AS Sebut Trump Dalang Kerusuhan Gedung Capitol

Presiden: Penularan Covid-19 Masih Terkendali
Nasional

Presiden: Penularan Covid-19 Masih Terkendali

Sri Mulyani Sayangkan Tingginya Ketimpangan Akses Internet
Ekonomi

Sri Mulyani Sayangkan Tingginya Ketimpangan Akses Internet

Kawasaki Elektrode, Push Bike Listrik Seharga Rp20 Jutaan
Otomotif

Kawasaki Elektrode, Push Bike Listrik Seharga Rp20 Jutaan

Lulus IPK 3,96 dalam 3,5 Tahun, Ini Resep Teguh Wisudawan Terbaik Unpad
Pendidikan

Lulus IPK 3,96 dalam 3,5 Tahun, Ini Resep Teguh Wisudawan Terbaik Unpad

Kalina Oktarani Sebut Rencana Azka Corbuzier Mualaf Hoax
Hiburan

Kalina Oktarani Sebut Rencana Azka Corbuzier Mualaf Hoax

Gol Sarabia Penentu Kemenangan Spanyol di Kandang Swiss
Olahraga

Gol Sarabia Penentu Kemenangan Spanyol di Kandang Swiss

Ini Trailer Perdana Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Versi Reboot
Teknologi

Ini Trailer Perdana Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Versi Reboot

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!