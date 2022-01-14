Jakarta: The logo of Indonesia's G20 presidency is based on local culture in Indonesia, Director General of Information and Public Communication of the Communication and Informatics Ministry Usman Kansong has said.
"The logo is inspired by Indonesian culture," the Communication and Informatics Ministry official during a visit to Media Group here on Thursday, January 13, 2022.
"The logo includes several Indonesian symbols so that people are expected to feel a sense of belonging," Usman stated.
With red-and-white color base, and the design that combines the silhouette of the gunungan and the kawung batik motifs, the G20 Indonesia Presidency logo clearly shows the identity of Indonesia.
The gunungan motif depicts life in the universe, especially the movement towards a new chapter.
It reflects optimism and enthusiasm to recover from the covid-19 pandemic, and enter a new chapter of green and inclusive development.
Meanwhile, the kawung batik motif reflects the spirit to be useful to others.
In the context of the G20, this illustrates the determination of the Indonesia’s G20 Presidency to promote world recovery, after two years the world has struggled to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.
In addition to combining the two motifs above, the logo of the G20 Indonesia Presidency also appears as tendril of a plant that continues to grow.
Tendril is a representation of a green, inclusive and sustainable recovery spirit.
To complete the philosophy of this logo, at the bottom there is the wordings of G20 Indonesia.
It is written in dark blue, which represents Indonesia's identity as a maritime country – the vast sea; rich in resources and has the power to connect the world and nations.
Usman also revealed that during Indonesia's G20 Presidency this year many issues will be discussed. The three main issues are global health architecture, digital transformation and energy transition.
Moreover, he added, various activities will be carried out from December 1, 2021 to October 31, 2022. The events will be held both online and offline.
"At the end there will be the G20 Summit on October 30 and 31. World leaders will gather in Bali. That's the top agenda," explained Usman.