Jakarta Has Yet to Allow Music Concerts: Vice Governor

Jakarta: Jakarta Province Government has yet to allow large-scale music concerts, according to Jakarta Deputy Governor Ahmad Riza Patria (Ariza).According to the Vice Governor, the local government is waiting for the issuance of the standard operating procedure (SOP)."We are still waiting for the procedure," Ariza said at the City Hall, Monday, September 27, 2021.Ariza revealed that authorities are still discussing plans to reopen music concert and music events, including karaoke places.Meanwhile, the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga SalahuddinUno recently assured that music concerts will be permitted soon.Neverthless, he is still unsure as to when the permit will be given."Music industry will also follow. Reopening of cinema industry will be followed by music industry. There are several concerts we will curate. We will support them," said Sandi. (Translator: Natasha Celia)(WAH)