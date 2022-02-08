English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
A majority of people are feeling apprehensive about the future. (Photo: medcom.id)
A majority of people are feeling apprehensive about the future. (Photo: medcom.id)

6 in 7 People Worldwide Plagued by Feelings of Insecurity: Report

English security united nations health covid-19
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 08 February 2022 16:12
New York: Global development progress does not automatically lead to a greater sense of security, according to a new United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) report on human security released today.
 
New data and analysis in the report, New Threats to Human Security in the Anthropocene, shows that people’s sense of safety and security is at a low in almost every country, including the richest countries, despite years of upwards development success. Those benefiting from some of the highest levels of good health, wealth, and education outcomes are reporting even greater anxiety than 10 years ago.
 
"Despite global wealth being higher than ever before, a majority of people are feeling apprehensive about the future and these feelings have likely been exacerbated by the pandemic. In our quest for unbridled economic growth, we continue to destroy our natural world while inequalities are widening, both within and between countries. It is time to recognise the signs of societies that are under immense stress and redefine what progress actually means. We need a fit-for-purpose development model that is built around the protection and restoration our of planet with new sustainable opportunities for all," Achim Steiner, UNDP Administrator, said in a press release on Tuesday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


To tackle this disconnect between development and perceived security, the report calls for greater solidarity across borders and a new approach to development; one that allows people to live free from want, fear, anxiety and indignity.
 
The imperative to act now has never been more clear, as new findings also show that global life expectancy at birth is falling for a second year because of COVID-19, and overall human development measures are also moving downward. Furthermore, climate change is likely to become a leading cause of death around the world. Even with moderate mitigation of emissions, some 40 million people might die because of changes in temperatures before the end of the century.
 
The report examines a cluster of threats that have shifted to become more prominent in recent years including those from digital technologies, inequalities, conflicts, and the ability of healthcare systems to tackle new challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
Addressing these threats, report authors argue, will require policy makers to consider protection, empowerment, and solidarity alongside one another so that human security, planetary considerations and human development all work together and not despite each other. This means that solutions for one problem shouldn’t exacerbate other problems.
 
The report also notes the strong association between declining levels of trust and feelings of insecurity. People with higher levels of perceived human insecurity are three times less likely to find others trustworthy.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Govt to Stabilize Cooking Oil Prices in Indonesia

Govt to Stabilize Cooking Oil Prices in Indonesia

English
trade
Sinovac Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Effective against Omicron

Sinovac Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Effective against Omicron

English
covid-19
Indonesia Records 37,492 New COVID-19 Cases, 83 Deaths

Indonesia Records 37,492 New COVID-19 Cases, 83 Deaths

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Vaksin <i>Booster</i> Tingkatkan Kekebalan dari Omicron hingga 25%
Nasional

Vaksin Booster Tingkatkan Kekebalan dari Omicron hingga 25%

Guru Swasta Lolos PPPK di Sekolah Negeri, Kemendikbudristek: Jadi Perhatian Khusus
Pendidikan

Guru Swasta Lolos PPPK di Sekolah Negeri, Kemendikbudristek: Jadi Perhatian Khusus

Bea Cukai Permudah Daftar IMEI HP yang Dibeli dari Luar Negeri
Ekonomi

Bea Cukai Permudah Daftar IMEI HP yang Dibeli dari Luar Negeri

WFP: 13 Juta Orang di Benua Afrika Terancam Kelaparan
Internasional

WFP: 13 Juta Orang di Benua Afrika Terancam Kelaparan

Dianggap Sebabkan Laura Anna Lumpuh, Gaga Muhammad Ajukan Banding Vonis 4,5 Tahun
Hiburan

Dianggap Sebabkan Laura Anna Lumpuh, Gaga Muhammad Ajukan Banding Vonis 4,5 Tahun

Kementerian Keuangan Restui Relaksasi PPnBM Otomotif Diperpanjang
Otomotif

Kementerian Keuangan Restui Relaksasi PPnBM Otomotif Diperpanjang

NBA: Tekuk Bulls, Suns Pertahankan Puncak Klasemen
Olahraga

NBA: Tekuk Bulls, Suns Pertahankan Puncak Klasemen

7 Cara Verifikasi Berita di Internet
Teknologi

7 Cara Verifikasi Berita di Internet

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya
Properti

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!