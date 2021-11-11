English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo: BPMI Setpres)
Jokowi Praises Indonesia's Film Industry's Achievements amid Pandemic

English covid-19 pandemic film industry president joko widodo
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 11 November 2021 16:02
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Wednesday attended the Citra Cup 2021 Indonesian Film Festival (FFI) at the Jakarta Convention Center in Senayan, South Jakarta. 
 
On that occasion, the President praised Usmar Ismail and Djamaluddin Malik for spearheading the FFI event back in 1955. 
 
"As a form of my highest appreciation for culture warriors, on behalf of the nation and the state, I’d like to confer the title of National Hero to Mr. Usmar Ismail as Father of Indonesian Films," he said, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


President Jokowi also underscored that the spirit of Usmar Ismail and the heroes of culture warriors must continue to be maintained by creating quality works that show superiority and characters of Indonesian identities. 
 
The President also applauded national filmmakers who made achievements in international film industry in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I am proud that during the pandemic, Indonesian film industry has received many outstanding achievements award in international film industry, which has outperformed other Southeast Asian countries,” he said. 
 
The President also expressed his admiration for the works produced by national filmmakers, such as a full-length documentary ‘Invisible Hopes’ directed by Lamtiar Simorangkir. 
 
The President also greatly applauded the four Indonesian films that have received the highest awards at the world's best film festivals.
 
The President also greatly applauded the four Indonesian films that have received the highest awards at the world’s best film festivals. 

They are as follows: 

1. ‘Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash’ directed by Edwin, won the Golden Leopard at the Locarno Film Festival; 
 
2. ‘Yuni’ directed by Kamila Andini, won the Platform Prize at the Toronto International Film Festival; 
 
3. ‘The Sea Calls for Me’ directed by Tumpal Tampubolon, won the Sonje Award at the Busan International Film Festival; and 
 
4. ‘Dear to Me’ directed by Monica Tedja, won the Junior Jury Award-Special Mention Open Doors Shorts at the Locarno Film Festival. 
 
On that occasion, the Head of State also expressed hope that filmmakers, actors, actresses, and all stakeholders of Indonesian films will continue to pursue big dreams, strengthen collaboration with world film centers, and explore their great talents and promote unique stories for the works. 
 
For the record, the 2021 FFI Citra Cup Award is also supported by Ministry of Education, Culture, Research, and Technology and the Indonesian Film Board (BPI).

 
(WAH)
President Jokowi to Inaugurate New Military Commander Next Week

English
president joko widodo
Cabinet Reshuffle Not Yet Considered Necessary: Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
908 Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Undergoing Self-Isolation at Pasar Rumput Apartment

English
covid-19 patients
