Pasar Malam Held in Madagascar

"After the last two years, when the Covid-19 pandemic prevented us from visiting Indonesia, with this Pasar Malam event we can bring "Indonesia" to Madagascar," said Benny Yan Pieter Siahaan, Head of Diplomatic Mission of Indonesia in Antananarivo, in a press release on Monday, September 12, 2022.
The Pasar Malam activity was well received by hundreds of visitors who flocked Hotel San Cristobal from various countries such as Madagascar, Egypt, Uganda, Mali, Cameroon, China, United States, Union of Comoros, France, India, Germany, Belgium, Morocco, Russia and the Netherlands.
The Pasar Malam which features 6 booths at Hotel San Cristobal, namely food booths from Dharma Wanita Persatuan (the Spouse Association of the Indonesian Embassy in Antananarivo-DWP), Hotel Mercure Alarobia which is the only Indonesian restaurant in Madagascar, Batik Cantique, Face Painting, various cocktails at Hotel San Cristobal and toys children present a variety of arts, crafts, and typical Indonesian culinary delights that visitors enjoy, for example Soto Mie, Bakso Malang, Sate Ayam, Bajigur, Pempek, Kue Lumpur, Nasi Goreng, Martabak Manis, Klepon, Mie Goreng, Risoles, Dadar Gulung, Martabak Telur, Pastel serta Lapis Singkong.
To add to the festive atmosphere, the organizing committee also introduced Sandrine Rajaofetra, one of the well-known jazz singers in Madagascar, who entertained visitors with song covers from various well-known artists such as Norah Jones, Michael Bubble, Louis Armstrong and Frank Sinatra.
The Pasar Malam is a typical market in Southeast Asian countries and highlights the culinary richness, through the concept of “Street Food", and is normally visited by thousands of visitors every week.
"Today we try to re-create this Pasar Malam but on a small scale. And we are very honored to be able to establish a partnership with The Mercure Hotel Alarobia as well as the DWP of the Indonesian Embassy in Antananarivo, who have prepared a variety of traditional Indonesian specialties, most of them using imported and authentic ingredients, which we will not find in Madagascar," said Junior Rakotomalala as the Manager of the hotel San Cristobal.
This Pasar Malam activity is expected to become an annual activity at the Hotel San Cristobal which coincides with the commemoration of Indonesia's Independence Day with the aim of introducing Indonesian gastronomy in Madagascar.
"Thus, we hope that this Pasar Malam activity will be successful and contribute to the introduction of Indonesian cuisine in Madagascar," continued the hotel manager.
The atmosphere of the Pasar Malam became more colorful with Indonesian tourism videos and banners displaying the words Wonderful Indonesia, the 77th Indonesian Independence Day, the photo booth of the Indonesian Embassy in Antananarivo as well as the Trade Expo Indonesia banner to promote the international trade exhibition which will be held in October 2022.
At least 4 foreign visitors were interested in attending the TEI 2022 exhibition.