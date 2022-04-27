English  
Throughout the performance, the audience was introduced to the Wayang Kulit performance. (Photo: KJRI San Francisco)
Javanese Shadow Play Held in Berkeley

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 27 April 2022 12:45
Berkeley: Last week,  more than 500 people attended a Javanese Shadow Play "Tunggu Tunggorono" at the University of California (UC) Berkeley. 
 
The show was led by Midiyanto as the dhalang (shadow master), accompanied by Gamelan Sari Raras, featuring Heni Savitri and Darsono Hadiraharjo. 
 
Gamelan Sari Raras consists mostly of American scholars and artists.

"On this occasion, CG Prasetyo Hadi expressed his compliments and appreciation to Shadow Master, Midiyanto and all the performers," the Indonesian Consulate General in San Francisco said in a press release on Wednesday.
 
Throughout the performance, the audience was introduced to the Wayang Kulit performance, recognized as an intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO.?
 
The event began with the main Javanese medley, proceeding from long, slow pieces to shorter, and faster ones. 
 
The shadow master, Midiyanto, then asked the audience to move quietly around the hall to see the shadow play from the performer's side as well as the shadow side.
 
(WAH)
