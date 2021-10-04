Indonesian Consulate General in Toronto Holds Batik Fashion Show

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Toronto: In collaboration with Maison de Couture (MDC) International Corporation, Indonesian Consulate General in Toronto held a Mini Fashion Show on Friday.The event was held in Toronto in commemoration of the 2021 National Batik Day."In accordance with the COVID-19 health protocols, the said Batik Fashion Show was attended by limited invitees, namely the staffs of the Indonesian Consulate General in Toronto, a number of photographers and videographers," the Indonesian Consulate General in Toronto stated in a press release on Monday.As co-organizer, MDC International Corporation showcased a number of batik collections from across the world, with a highlight on Indonesia as the largest batik producing country in the world.MDC aimed to revitalize the artistic value of batik, including Indonesian Batik which has been registered as a heritage in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).Art and cultural products such as batik have the potential to be eroded by the times, especially due to the rise of digital era.The Paris based company is planning to organize an international fashion show in Bali.The activity is planned to be a collaborative event with MDC Global Group, MDC Fashion TV Paris, Preferred Magazine and various fashion brands that are official sponsors, including Lamborghini, Rolex, Porsche, Sunnybrook, Chanel, and Turkish Airlines.MDC has expressed its intention to submit a written proposal to obtain support from Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy.