3 Indonesian Short Films Premiere at Europe on Screen 2022

The films are from winners of last year’s EOS Short Film Pitching Project (SFPP), a competition to provide opportunities for young filmmakers in Indonesia to develop their short film ideas.
The premiere was held on June 19, 2022 at GoetheHaus in Jakarta. The three short films are:
- Bibir Merah Siapa yang Punya – Pawadi & Haris Supiandi (Pontianak)
- Catch to Release – Andrew Kose & Evi Cecilia (Jakarta)
- What Ceti Does (Sejarah Ceti) – Azalia Muchransyah & Adhi Anugroho (Bogor)
SFPP is an annual competition which called for entries from emerging Indonesian filmmakers who have brilliant ideas for short films.
The winners are awarded partial production funding to produce their pitch into a film and have their films premiered in EOS the following year.
The competition, which started in 2018, has produced some astounding films that have been screened at various short film festivals around the world.
For EOS 2022, the 6th edition of SFPP received 191 entries of which 10 were selected as finalists:
- Daging yang Baik untuk Gigi yang Baik (Florentine Steak) - Fajar Shohibu & Sadik (Kediri)
- Sing, Bee! Sing! - Gin Teguh & Yongki P. Simanjuntak (Magelang)
- PUJI - Heru Purwanto (Sidoarjo)
- Passing - Gisela Levy & Novia Puspa Sari (Jakarta)
- Kembali Pulang - Rio Akbar Jalu Pandita & Bagaskara Adhy Putra (Yogyakarta)
- Kidnap - Fransiscus Nyoto Nugroho & Novi Irawati Herlina (Sidoarjo)
- Beristirahatlah dalam Damai - Yudalon Bilbo Luansa & I Made Suniartika (Yogyakarta)
- Planetarium - Leonardus Jalu Fernanda & Nathanael Panji K. (Jakarta)
- You Know Me - Julio Rionaldo & Fadhil Abhimantra (Jakarta)
- Make A Wish - Adventio Diyar & Dionisius Sandro (Surakarta)
"Surely, this annual programme has always been awaited by young filmmakers in Indonesia," said Indonesian director and producer Ifa Isfansyah, one of the jury of EOS SFPP 2022, in a press release on Sunday.
"Thanks to Europe on Screen, now, young filmmakers can display their works and take advantage of this pitching platform to help execute their film idea production,” she added.
As the longest-running international film festival in Indonesia, EOS is showcasing this year a package of 69 films from 25 European countries.
In-person or offline screenings will be held from June 16 to 26, 2022 in six major cities in Indonesia (Jakarta, Bandung, Denpasar, Medan, Surabaya and Yogyakarta) while a selection of films will be showcased via virtual or online screenings on festivalscope.com from June 20 to 30, 2022.
All of the festival’s film screenings and fringe events are free of charge.
EOS is organised by the EU diplomatic and cultural representations in Indonesia.
Every year the festival attracts more than 30,000 audiences, making EOS one of the largest European film festivals in the world.