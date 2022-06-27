English  
Europe on Screen is the annual flagship cultural event of the EU diplomatic and cultural representations in Indonesia. (Photo: medcom.id)
Europe on Screen 2022 Officially Concluded

English European Union europe culture film hollywood europe on screen
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 27 June 2022 07:01
Jakarta: The 22nd edition of the European Union (EU) Film Festival "Europe on Screen (EoS) 2022", was officially concluded on Sunday night  at Goethe-Institut Indonesien in Jakarta.
 
EoS 2022 attracted many filmgoers in 6 major Indonesian cities through its offline screenings. 
 
In total, there were 178 offline screenings in 16 venues in Jakarta, Bandung, Denpasar, Medan, Surabaya and Yogyakarta. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The Indonesian public were also able to enjoy online screenings via FestivalScope.com. 
 
"This year, we featured 69 films from 25 European countries and 20 film talks, webinars and workshops that were entertaining and enriching. Through the films, we have shown the Indonesian public the European diversity – culturally, geographically, socially, linguistically – and  the creativity of its audio-visual sector," Vincent Piket, EU Ambassador to Indonesia, said in a press release on Sunday.
 
:We also built links between film professionals from Europe and film students in Indonesia. I hope that the sharing of experience and knowledge will help these students along their creative paths," he added.
 
The closing film, "The Big Hit" by Emmanuel Courcol, tells the story of an out-of-work actor who accepts a job directing a theatre workshop in prison. 
 
Surprised by the raw talent of the inmates, they started doing the famous play 'Waiting for Godot' and managed to do a tour outside of prison. 
 
The French film won Best Comedy Film at European Film Awards 2020. 
 
The duration is 106 minutes, and the film is in French with English subtitles.

Flagship Cultural Event

As the tradition of previous EoS editions, the Festival wrapped-up with an announcement of three winners of the Short Film Pitching Project (SFPP) 2022. 
 
From 191 entries to the SFPP 2022 competition, 10 finalists had pitched their ideas to a panel of jury comprising Indonesian film professionals. 
 
The jury panel selected the following three winners of this year’s SFPP competition:
  1. “Sing, Bee, Sing!” by Gin Teguh from Magelang
  2. “Passing” by Gisela Levy from Jakarta
  3. “Make a Wish” by Adventio Diyar from Surakarta

As one of the largest European film festivals in the world and the longest-running film festival in Indonesia, EoS is the annual flagship cultural event of the EU diplomatic and  cultural representations in Indonesia. 
 
The EU Film Festival was first held in Indonesia in 1990, followed by the second in 1999. Starting in 2003, the EU Film Festival in Indonesia is held annually under the label "Europe on Screen".
 
(WAH)
