This is the fifth year an Australian designer has featured at Jakarta Fashion Week. (Photo: Australian Embassy Jakarta)
Australian Designer to Feature at Jakarta Fashion Week

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 26 October 2022 18:10
Jakarta: Australian designer Denni Francisco will share the runway with two Australian alumni at one of Indonesia’s most prestigious fashion events, Jakarta Fashion Week.
 
The Melbourne-based designer will showcase her latest collection from sustainable fashion label Ngali at an Australian Fashion Showcase hosted by the Australian Embassy Jakarta and Global Victoria on October 29.
 
Through its contemporary collaborations with Indigenous Australian artists, Ngali is bringing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture to the world stage through the medium of clothing and textiles.

Ngali will feature alongside Indonesian labels Kraton, known for its luxury fabrics and delicate tailoring techniques, and Ferderich Herman, dedicated to creating minimalist designs with a feminine twist.  
 
The designers behind the two Indonesian labels, Auguste Soeastro and Ferderich Herman, are also proud Australian Alumni, having studied at Australia’s world-class institutions including the University of Sydney, Australian National University and the Queensland University of Technology.
 
"The collections presented at this year’s Australian Fashion Showcase reflect the creative excellence of Australia and Indonesia’s fashion industries," said Australian Ambassador to Indonesia Penny Williams PSM in a media release on Wednesday.
 
"It is a dynamic example of what is possible when our best designers and entrepreneurs join forces," she added.
 
This is the fifth year an Australian designer has featured at Jakarta Fashion Week, highlighting the strong links between our creative sectors.
 
The fashion and textiles industries are critical to Australia’s and Indonesia’s economies. In Australia, the textiles industry adds around 265 trillion rupiah to the national economy. In 2019, Indonesia’s textile industry was worth almost 390 trillion rupiah.
 
This week, Ms Francisco will also lead a series of discussions with fashion and design students in partnership with the Jakarta Fashion Hub and the BINUS Northumbria School of Design.

 
(WAH)

Peringatan!