Indonesians in Hong Kong Present Myriads of Cultural Performances

No less than 21 cultural groups signed up for the event, displaying the fruits of their hard work in preparing and practising the dance routine each Sundays prior to the D-day.
The Indonesian Consul General Ricky Suhendar expressed his delight and pride to all performers as he witnessed the groups successfully participated in various cultural promotion events in Hong Kong.
"This is a proof that Indonesian Migrant Workers are actively contributing to the family and at the same time, in advancing the nation's positive image," said Consul General Ricky in a media release on Monday.
Beyond cultural performances, the event also included information updates from Indonesian State-owned Companies in Hong Kong, namely BNI, BRI, Mandiri and Telin to further complement the migrant workers entrepreneurial knowledge.
The event also displayed products of SMEs by migrant workers and former migrant workers.
It became an evident, as well as an inspiration that former migrant workers are among the Indonesian economic pillar through SMEs and hold potentials in creating job opportunities for the surrounding areas.
The Indonesian Consulate General in Hong Kong always supports efforts to empower the Indonesian communities in Hong Kong and is optimistic that migrant workers' positive skills and self-development in various fields will be an added value as a provision for independence and self-confidence.
The event, attended by 250 guests, was a collaboration between the Indonesian Consulate General in Hong Kong, 23 migrant workers organizations and Indonesian State-owned Companies in Hong Kong.