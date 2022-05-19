English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno (Photo:Kemenparekraf)
Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno (Photo:Kemenparekraf)

Indonesia, Australia to Potentially Collaborate in Creative Economy: Minister

English creative economy Australia Sandiaga Uno
Antara • 19 May 2022 20:02
Jakarta: Indonesia will potentially collaborate with Australia in holding events and developing creative economy sub-sectors, specifically, art performance, film, and also e-sport, Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno stated.
 
"We saw vast potential for collaboration in the music sector as well as culinary arts, fashion, and art performance," he noted during a press statement on Thursday.
 
"We also plan to showcase Indonesia's best film during the Indonesia Film Festival event in Melbourne," he remarked while meeting with a member of the Australia-Indonesia Institute Board here on Wednesday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The meeting was held to explore expansion and new opportunities for cooperation related to the efforts to recover the tourism and creative economy sectors in both nations during the post-COVID-19 pandemic era.
 
Moreover, Uno expressed his keenness over an update to the cooperation memorandum of understanding in the tourism and creative economy sectors, especially in the education sector.
 
With this, the international classes between the two countries can be reopened that would facilitate student exchange and internship programs to be held.
 
Earlier, Indonesia and Australia had inked a memorandum of understanding in tourism cooperation in June 2011 that ended in 2018.
 
Through the opportunity, the minister expects the participation of Australia-Indonesia Institute Board members in the G20 Summit side event: the World Conference on Creative Economy on October 5-7, 2022, in Bali.
 
"Moreover, there are the World Tourism Day and International Wellness Tourism Conference and Festival. We expect Australia to participate in these events," he remarked.
 
With the existence of the international borders opening policy due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation being under control, President Joko Widodo has allowed people to go mask-free while conducting activities outdoors.
 
"We had also allowed various relaxations for international tourists, who had received complete vaccination, such as eliminating antigen and PCR tests during arrival," Uno remarked.
 
This was done based on the Eid al-Fitr holiday momentum that proceeds well that led to gradual policy relaxation. At the end of the day, the tourists' safety and health are priorities that must be taken into account, he stated.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
2022 as Copyright Year Based on Growth of Indonesia's Creative Economy: Ministry

2022 as Copyright Year Based on Growth of Indonesia's Creative Economy: Ministry

English
creative economy
Almost 166.5 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Almost 166.5 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
Indonesia Adds 318 COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 318 COVID-19 Cases

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Mantan Raja Spanyol Pulang Setelah Dua Tahun Pengasingan
Internasional

Mantan Raja Spanyol Pulang Setelah Dua Tahun Pengasingan

SEA Games: Thailand Singkirkan Indonesia di Semifinal
Olahraga

SEA Games: Thailand Singkirkan Indonesia di Semifinal

Jokowi Instruksikan Usut Tuntas Dugaan Pelanggaran Distribusi Minyak Goreng
Nasional

Jokowi Instruksikan Usut Tuntas Dugaan Pelanggaran Distribusi Minyak Goreng

Alhamdulillah, Harga BBM dan Listrik Enggak Jadi Naik!
Ekonomi

Alhamdulillah, Harga BBM dan Listrik Enggak Jadi Naik!

Sudah Pindah Agama, Salmafina Sunan Cuma Mau Nikahi Pria Nasrani
Hiburan

Sudah Pindah Agama, Salmafina Sunan Cuma Mau Nikahi Pria Nasrani

Bamsoet Ingin Pengembangan Sirkuit Sentul Dilakukan Secara Matang
Otomotif

Bamsoet Ingin Pengembangan Sirkuit Sentul Dilakukan Secara Matang

Kemendikbudristek: Masuk PTN Bukan Segalanya
Pendidikan

Kemendikbudristek: Masuk PTN Bukan Segalanya

Cara Uninstall Aplikasi di Windows 11
Teknologi

Cara Uninstall Aplikasi di Windows 11

5 Kesalahan saat Mendekorasi Rumah Bergaya Bohemian
Properti

5 Kesalahan saat Mendekorasi Rumah Bergaya Bohemian

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!