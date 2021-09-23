Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

New York: Children under the age of 2 are not getting the food or nutrients they need to thrive and grow well, leading to irreversible developmental harm, according to a new report released by United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Wednesday."Fed to Fail? The crisis of children’s diets in early life" – released ahead of the UN Food Systems Summit this week – warns that rising poverty, inequality, conflict, climate-related disasters, and health emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic, are contributing to an ongoing nutrition crisis among the world’s youngest that has shown little sign of improvement in the last ten years."The report’s findings are clear: When the stakes are highest, millions of young children are being fed to fail," said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore in a press release on Wednesday."Poor nutritional intake in the first two years of life can irreversibly harm children’s rapidly growing bodies and brains, impacting their schooling, job prospects and futures. While we have known this for years, there has been little progress on providing the right kind of nutritious and safe foods for the young. In fact, the ongoing COVID-19 disruptions could make the situation much worse," she explained.In an analysis of 91 countries, the report finds that only half of children aged 6-23 months are being fed the minimum recommended number of meals a day, while just a third consume the minimum number of food groups they need to thrive.Further analysis of 50 countries with available trend data reveals these poor feeding patterns have persisted throughout the last decade.As COVID-19 continues to disrupt essential services and drives more families into poverty, the report finds that the pandemic is affecting how families feed their children.For example, a survey conducted among urban households in Jakarta found that half of families have been forced to reduce nutritious food purchases.As a result, the percentage of children consuming the minimum recommended number of food groups fell by a third in 2020, compared to 2018.(WAH)